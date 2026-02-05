Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 5

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading with losses of around 0.07% at 25,848, indicating a flat to negative open for the benchmark index. US and European index futures, meanwhile, are trading lower during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 lower by 0.51%.

Euro Stoxx 50 lower by 0.39%.

Market Recap

Towards the end of the session, Nifty rose 48.45 points, or 0.19%, to close at 25,776, while the Sensex gained 78.56 points or 0.09%, to finish at 83,817.69.

Benchmark indices underperformer broader market. Nifty Midcap rose 0.6% and the Smallcap index gained 1.2%. Sector-wise, the IT index slumped 6% on AI related jolts, whereas auto, energy, consumer durables, PSU, realty, metal, oil & gas, and power stocks recorded gains of 1–2%.

US Market Recap

Wall Street continued to see a shift away from major technology companies — whose steady earnings have traditionally made them a refuge during periods of economic uncertainty — as investors moved into a broader set of stocks tied to better growth prospects. Bitcoin also deepened its decline.

US equities trimmed earlier losses after reports suggested that nuclear discussions between the US and Iran were still progressing, despite earlier indications of a possible setback. The S&P 500 hovered slightly lower, even as most of its constituents traded in positive territory. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.8%, with software shares under pressure again and an even sharper selloff hitting semiconductor makers, as per Bloomberg reports.

Asian Market Check

Asian equities declined for a second straight session as a sell‑off in US technology stocks prompted investors to shift toward a wider mix of sectors amid worries over stretched valuations and rising expenditure. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 0.3% at the open. South Korea's Kospi — one of the strongest global performers this year and a key barometer for AI‑linked investments — led the regional downturn with a 1.6% drop, reports Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold rebounded, climbing back above the $5,000‑an‑ounce mark as bargain hunters stepped in following the metal's dramatic drop from its record peak. Spot gold gained up to 1.2% in early trade, extending its partial recovery from the previous two sessions after the abrupt sell‑off. Despite the bounce, the metal still ended Wednesday about 11% below its Jan. 29 all‑time high, though it remains up 15% so far this year. Silver strengthened as well, moving past the $90‑an‑ounce level, reports Bloomberg.

Oil prices retreated for the first time in three sessions after Iran confirmed it would enter talks with the US, reducing the immediate threat of military action against the OPEC member. Brent crude slipped toward $68 a barrel after gaining 4.8% over the previous two days, while West Texas Intermediate traded near $64 a barrel.

Key Events To Watch

RBI's monetary policy committee meeting starts, and the interest rate decision will be announced on Friday.

Earnings In Focus

AAVAS Financiers, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Allcargo Logistics, Anthem Biosciences, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, Berger Paints India, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Borosil, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cemindia Projects, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Data Patterns (India), Dhanuka Agritech, Dredging Corporation of India, GNG Electronics, Eveready Industries India, FDC, Godrej Properties, Gokul Agro Resources, Goodyear India, Harsha Engineers International, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Copper, Indian Oil Corporation, J. Kumar Infraprojects, JK Paper, JM Financial, Kaynes Technology India, Kennametal India, Kirloskar Brothers, KNR Constructions, Kolte-Patil Developers, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Marksans Pharma, Max Healthcare Institute, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Minda Corporation, NCC, Nilkamal, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Page Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Pitti Engineering, Poly Medicure, Hitachi Energy India, PVR Inox, Shree Renuka Sugars, Repco Home Finance, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sai Life Sciences, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Shreeji Shipping Global, SKF India, Suzlon Energy, Thomas Cook (India), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Updater Services, Unichem Laboratories, UNO Minda, Varroc Engineering, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Viyash Scientific, Voltamp Transformers, VRL Logistics, VA Tech Wabag, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services.

ALSO READ: BofA On IT: AI Optimism Builds, But Productivity Gains Remain Gradual

Earnings Post Market Hour

GLOBAL HEALTH CONS YOY

Revenue up 18.82% at Rs 1121.047 crore versus Rs 943.436 crore.

Ebitda down 8.6% at Rs 217.29 crore versus Rs 237.76 crore.

Ebitda margin down 581 bps at 19.38% versus 25.2%.

Net profit down 33.5% at Rs 95.022 crore versus Rs 142.907 crore.

RANE (MADRAS) CONS YOY

Revenue up 21.23% at Rs 1015.15 crore versus Rs 837.37 crore.

Ebitda up 37.34% at Rs 90.81 crore versus Rs 66.12 crore.

Ebitda margin up 104 bps at 8.94% versus 7.89%.

Net profit up 7725.64% at Rs 30.52 crore versus Rs 0.39 crore.

WELSPUN ENTERPRISES CONS YOY

Revenue down 12.19% at Rs 786.95 crore versus Rs 896.12 crore.

Ebitda down 2.09% at Rs 154.14 crore versus Rs 157.44 crore.

Ebitda margin up 201 bps at 19.58% versus 17.56%.

Net profit down 66.4% at Rs 24.02 crore versus Rs 71.49 crore.

Xpro CONS YOY

Revenue up 1.68% at Rs 106.3138 crore versus Rs 104.5539 crore.

Ebitda down 17.32% at Rs 8.73 crore versus Rs 10.56 crore.

Ebitda margin down 188 bps at 8.21% versus 10.1%.

Net profit down 9.13% at Rs 6.7795 crore versus Rs 7.4608 crore.

KEYSTONE REALTORS CONS YOY

Revenue down 42.64% at Rs 266.17 crore versus Rs 464.02 crore.

Ebitda down 72.06% at Rs 11.48 crore versus Rs 41.09 crore.

Ebitda margin down 454 bps at 4.31% versus 8.85%.

Net profit down 77.57% at Rs 3.38 crore versus Rs 15.07 crore.

TRENT STANDALONE YOY

Revenue up 15.98% at Rs 5259.46 crore versus Rs 4534.71 crore.

Ebitda up 27.31% at Rs 1073.35 crore versus Rs 843.04 crore.

Ebitda margin up 181 bps at 20.4% versus 18.59%.

Net profit up 36.3% at Rs 639.71 crore versus Rs 469.33 crore.

POKARNA CONS YOY

Revenue down 39.65% at Rs 134.96 crore versus Rs 223.61 crore.

Ebitda down 47.5% at Rs 40.72 crore versus Rs 77.57 crore.

Ebitda margin down 451 bps at 30.17% versus 34.68%.

Net profit down 59.75% at Rs 20.36 crore versus Rs 50.59 crore.

JAIPRAKASH POWER VENTURES CONS YOY

Revenue up 1.35% at Rs 1155.57 crore versus Rs 1140.17 crore.

Ebitda down 40.14% at Rs 173.56 crore versus Rs 289.96 crore.

Ebitda margin down 1041 bps at 15.01% versus 25.43%.

Net profit down 97.02% at Rs 3.77 crore versus Rs 126.68 crore.

NHPC CONS YOY

Revenue down 2.89% at Rs 2220.73 crore versus Rs 2286.76 crore.

Ebitda down 79.15% at Rs 211.6 crore versus Rs 1015.1 crore.

Ebitda margin down 3486 bps at 9.52% versus 44.39%.

Net profit down 5.23% at Rs 219.12 crore versus Rs 231.23 crore.

METROPOLIS HEALTHCARE CONS YOY

Revenue up 25.75% at Rs 405.9097 crore versus Rs 322.7674 crore.

Ebitda up 31.7% at Rs 94.83 crore versus Rs 72 crore.

Ebitda margin up 105 bps at 23.36% versus 22.3%.

Net profit up 31.95% at Rs 41.38 crore versus Rs 31.36 crore.

TATA POWER CONS YOY

Revenue down 9.38% at Rs 13948.41 crore versus Rs 15391.06 crore.

Ebitda down 8.87% at Rs 3054.91 crore versus Rs 3352.6 crore.

Ebitda margin up 11 bps at 21.9% versus 21.78%.

Net profit down 25.1% at Rs 771.98 crore versus Rs 1030.7 crore.

JUBILANT INGREVIA CONS YOY

Revenue down 0.55% at Rs 1050.99 crore versus Rs 1056.77 crore.

Ebitda down 8.48% at Rs 126.55 crore versus Rs 138.29 crore.

Ebitda margin down 104 bps at 12.04% versus 13.08%.

Net profit down 32.4% at Rs 46.9 crore versus Rs 69.38 crore.

REDINGTON CONS YOY

Revenue up 15.74% at Rs 30921.73 crore versus Rs 26716.08 crore.

Ebitda up 3.88% at Rs 625.9 crore versus Rs 602.5 crore.

Ebitda margin down 23 bps at 2.02% versus 2.25%.

Net profit up 8.86% at Rs 435.8 crore versus Rs 400.31 crore.

GALIANTT CONS YOY

Revenue down 4.01% at Rs 1073.58 crore versus Rs 1118.32 crore.

Ebitda down 22.81% at Rs 153.67 crore versus Rs 199.09 crore.

Ebitda margin down 348 bps at 14.31% versus 17.8%.

Net profit down 11.66% at Rs 100.41 crore versus Rs 113.67 crore.

KALPATARU PROJECTS INTL (CONS)

Revenue up 16.27% at Rs 6665.42 crore versus Rs 5732.48 crore.

Ebitda up 7.08% at Rs 513.15 crore versus Rs 479.21 crore.

Ebitda margin down 66 bps at 7.69% versus 8.35%.

Net profit up 7.19% at Rs 152.17 crore versus Rs 141.96 crore

Sammaan Capital Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII down 93.9% at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 697 crore

Net Profit up 3.8% at Rs 314 crore versus Rs 302 crore

APOLLO TYRES CONS YOY

Revenue up 11.76% at Rs 7743.077 crore versus Rs 6927.954 crore.

Ebitda up 25.22% at Rs 1185.93 crore versus Rs 947.01 crore.

Ebitda margin up 164 bps at 15.31% versus 13.66%.

Net profit up 39.51% at Rs 470.518 crore versus Rs 337.245 crore.

QUALITY POWER ELECTRICAL CONS YOY

Revenue up 291.25% at Rs 283.991 crore versus Rs 72.585 crore.

Ebitda up 353.58% at Rs 78.97 crore versus Rs 17.41 crore.

Ebitda margin up 382 bps at 27.8% versus 23.98%.

Net profit up 181.43% at Rs 38.922 crore versus Rs 13.83 crore.

AURIONPRO SOLUTIONS CONS QOQ

Revenue up 3.73% at Rs 371.02 crore versus Rs 357.67 crore.

Ebit up 5.96% at Rs 64.67 crore versus Rs 61.03 crore.

Ebit margin up 36 bps at 17.43% versus 17.06%.

Net profit down 22.45% at Rs 42.14 crore versus Rs 54.34 crore.

LLOYDS ENGINEERING CONS QOQ

Revenue down 13.97% at Rs 272.45 crore versus Rs 316.66 crore.

Ebitda up 8.82% at Rs 52.92 crore versus Rs 48.63 crore.

Ebitda margin up 406 bps at 19.42% versus 15.35%.

Net profit up 17.72% at Rs 61.03 crore versus Rs 51.84 crore.

AVALON TECH CONS YOY

Revenue up 48.67% at Rs 417.542 crore versus Rs 280.851 crore.

Ebitda up 38.53% at Rs 47.96 crore versus Rs 34.62 crore.

Ebitda margin down 84 bps at 11.48% versus 12.32%.

Net profit up 35.9% at Rs 32.602 crore versus Rs 23.989 crore.

Transport Corporation of India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.9% at Rs 1,249 crore versus Rs 1,147 crore

EBITDA up 7.2% at Rs 127.0 crore versus Rs 118.5 crore

EBITDA Margin down 16 bps at 10.2% versus 10.3%

Net Profit up 13.7% at Rs 114.7 crore versus Rs 100.9 crore

Force Motors Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 2,128.6 crore versus Rs 1,889.5 crore

EBITDA up 61.4% at Rs 374.0 crore versus Rs 231.7 crore

EBITDA Margin up 531 bps at 17.6% versus 12.3%

Net Profit up 252.2% at Rs 406.2 crore versus Rs 115.3 crore

CCL Products (India) Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 1,050.6 crore versus Rs 758.4 crore

EBITDA up 48.7% at Rs 185.0 crore versus Rs 124.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 120 bps at 17.6% versus 16.4%

Net Profit up 59.2% at Rs 100.3 crore versus Rs 63.0 crore

Timken India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 779.7 crore versus Rs 683.4 crore

EBITDA down 9.0% at Rs 100.8 crore versus Rs 110.8 crore

EBITDA Margin down 329 bps at 12.9% versus 16.2%

Net Profit down 30.2% at Rs 54.6 crore versus Rs 78.2 crore

Saatvik Green Energy Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 142.6% at Rs 1,257 crore versus Rs 518 crore

EBITDA up 125.0% at Rs 153.3 crore versus Rs 68.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 90 bps at 12.2% versus 13.1%

Net Profit up 144.0% at Rs 98.7 crore versus Rs 40.5 crore

Cummins India Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 1.33% at Rs 3055 crore versus Rs 3096 crore.

Ebitda up 4.02% at Rs 634.55 crore versus Rs 609.98 crore.

Ebitda margin up 106 bps at 20.77% versus 19.7%.

Net profit down 11.84% at Rs 453.1 crore versus Rs 514 crore.

Archean Chemicals Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.06% at Rs 254.56 crore versus Rs 242.29 crore.

Ebitda down 31.96% at Rs 54.39 crore versus Rs 79.94 crore.

Ebitda margin down 1162 bps at 21.36% versus 32.99%.

Net profit down 50.74% at Rs 23.63 crore versus Rs 47.97 crore.

JSW Cement Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 13.1% at Rs 1,621 crore versus Rs 1,433 crore

EBITDA up 91.3% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 149 crore

EBITDA Margin up 722 bps at 17.6% versus 10.4%

Net Profit at Rs 142 crore versus Loss of Rs 68.8 crore

Automotive Axles Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 562 crore versus Rs 531 crore

EBITDA up 11.3% at Rs 63.9 crore versus Rs 57.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 60 bps at 11.4% versus 10.8%

Net Profit down 2.0% at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 39.6 cror

Hexaware Tech Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 0.2% at Rs 3,478 crore versus Rs 3,484 crore

EBIT down 50.4% at Rs 254 crore versus Rs 512.4 crore

EBIT Margin down 740 bps at 7.3% versus 14.7%

Net Profit down 21.2% at Rs 292 crore versus Rs 370 crore

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.3% at Rs 815 crore versus Rs 781 crore

EBIT up 3.3% at Rs 250 crore versus Rs 242 crore

EBIT Margin down 30 bps at 30.6% versus 30.9%

Net Profit up 1.4% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 181 crore

Parag Milk Foods Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% at Rs 1,013 crore versus Rs 885 crore

EBITDA down 7.9% at Rs 68.3 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 170 bps at 6.7% versus 8.4%

Net Profit down 18.0% at Rs 29.6 crore versus Rs 36.1 crore

Stocks In News

Shipping Corporation of India: The company receives Rs. 200 crore tax demand pertaining to FY10.

The company receives Rs. 200 crore tax demand pertaining to FY10. IRB Infrastructure Developers: The company's trust executes agreement with NHAI for a project in Odisha. The trust will pay Rs. 3,087 crore to NHAI for period of 20 years.

The company's trust executes agreement with NHAI for a project in Odisha. The trust will pay Rs. 3,087 crore to NHAI for period of 20 years. Axis Bank: The bank clarifies on CreditAccess Grameen acquisition news by Moneycontrol, says they keep evaluating opportunities for growth.

The bank clarifies on CreditAccess Grameen acquisition news by Moneycontrol, says they keep evaluating opportunities for growth. Hindustan Aeronautics: The company clarifies that they haven't received any official communication about AMCA programme.

The company clarifies that they haven't received any official communication about AMCA programme. Power Finance Corporation: The company informs that its 2 arms have been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India & Enerica Infra for Rs. 19.63 crore & Rs. 22.35 crore respectively.

The company informs that its 2 arms have been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India & Enerica Infra for Rs. 19.63 crore & Rs. 22.35 crore respectively. Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The company receives an order worth Rs. 158 crore. With this, the open order position of the company stands at Rs. 2,590 crore.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 158 crore. With this, the open order position of the company stands at Rs. 2,590 crore. Advait Energy Transitions: The company receives an order worth Rs. 19.99 crore for Emergency Restoration System of 10 towers.

The company receives an order worth Rs. 19.99 crore for Emergency Restoration System of 10 towers. Wipro: The company joins MIT's Industrial Liasion Program to accelerate frontier tech innovation.

The company joins MIT's Industrial Liasion Program to accelerate frontier tech innovation. Newgen Software Technologies: The company's arm receives an order worth Rs. 13.07 crore for software licenses, implementation & support services.

The company's arm receives an order worth Rs. 13.07 crore for software licenses, implementation & support services. Xpro India: The company re-appoints Mr. Siddhartha Birla as the chairman for 3 years.

The company re-appoints Mr. Siddhartha Birla as the chairman for 3 years. Coal India: The company will infuse Rs. 3,132 crore in joint venture with DVC as a part of total project cost of Rs. 20,886.40 crore.

The company will infuse Rs. 3,132 crore in joint venture with DVC as a part of total project cost of Rs. 20,886.40 crore. Coal India: The company approves incorporation of JV with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop renewable energy projects.

The company approves incorporation of JV with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam to develop renewable energy projects. Coal India: The company has approved to incorporate a holding company at Chile to explore & develop opportunities in critical minerals.

The company has approved to incorporate a holding company at Chile to explore & develop opportunities in critical minerals. PVR Inox: The company announces opening of 8-screen cinema in Hyderabad. They now operate 1,791 screens at 358 properties in 112 cities in India & Sri Lanka.

The company announces opening of 8-screen cinema in Hyderabad. They now operate 1,791 screens at 358 properties in 112 cities in India & Sri Lanka. Purvankara: The company has provided a corporate guarantee to its arm, for an amount of Rs. 440 crore.

The company has provided a corporate guarantee to its arm, for an amount of Rs. 440 crore. Bharat Forge: The company confirms participation in AMCA but clarifies about no official information on HAL being out of the race.

The company confirms participation in AMCA but clarifies about no official information on HAL being out of the race. Emudhra: 3i Infotech alleges corporate fraud against the company. Emudhra strong denies all allegations.

3i Infotech alleges corporate fraud against the company. Emudhra strong denies all allegations. Marico: The company acquires 60% in Cosmic Wellness for Rs. 225.67 crore.

The company acquires 60% in Cosmic Wellness for Rs. 225.67 crore. NHPC: The company has cancelled MOU & promoters agreement with GEDCOL to form JV for floating solar power projects.

The company has cancelled MOU & promoters agreement with GEDCOL to form JV for floating solar power projects. Metropolis Healthcare: The company approves issuance of bonus shares in proportion of 3:1. The company also approves sale of its EQAS division to its arm for Rs. 1.25 crore.

The company approves issuance of bonus shares in proportion of 3:1. The company also approves sale of its EQAS division to its arm for Rs. 1.25 crore. Kalpataru Projects: The company has delegated authority to executive committee to fund upto $5 million in its arm.

The company has delegated authority to executive committee to fund upto $5 million in its arm. Waaree Energies: The company's arm receives an order to supply 150 MW solar modules.

The company's arm receives an order to supply 150 MW solar modules. Jeena Sikho Lifecare: The company has commenced operations of its hospitals in West Bengal & Bihar.

The company has commenced operations of its hospitals in West Bengal & Bihar. Apollo Tyres: The company approves Rs 5,810 crore capex in its Andhra Pradesh plant to add 3.7 mn PCR & 1.3 mn TBR capacity per annum.

The company approves Rs 5,810 crore capex in its Andhra Pradesh plant to add 3.7 mn PCR & 1.3 mn TBR capacity per annum. Quality Power: The company updates that the Sangli plant will be completed earlier by Jun 2026 instead of Sep 2026. It also approves an additional capex of Rs. 25 crore in the plant.

The company updates that the Sangli plant will be completed earlier by Jun 2026 instead of Sep 2026. It also approves an additional capex of Rs. 25 crore in the plant. Quality Power: The company re-appoints Mr. Sanjog Mhatre as the CEO.

The company re-appoints Mr. Sanjog Mhatre as the CEO. Berger Paints: The company informs that its Resin facility in Andhra Pradesh has commenced production with a capacity of 12,000 MT per annum.

The company informs that its Resin facility in Andhra Pradesh has commenced production with a capacity of 12,000 MT per annum. Himadri Speciality: The company acquires 100% stake in Himadri Power for Rs. 2.5 lakh.

The company acquires 100% stake in Himadri Power for Rs. 2.5 lakh. Force Motors: The company acquires 100% stake in Veera Tanneries.

The company acquires 100% stake in Veera Tanneries. Uflex: The company informs that their CFO, Mr. Rajesh Bhatia has superannuated from the services of the company.

The company informs that their CFO, Mr. Rajesh Bhatia has superannuated from the services of the company. Saatvik Green Energy: The company invests Rs. 252 crore in its arm via rights issue.

The company invests Rs. 252 crore in its arm via rights issue. Medplus Health Services: The company's arm gets 15-day drug license suspension order for its Pune store.

The company's arm gets 15-day drug license suspension order for its Pune store. NBCC: The company receives two demand orders worth Rs. 94.5 crore from GST authorities.

The company receives two demand orders worth Rs. 94.5 crore from GST authorities. Lupin: The company launches Topiramate Extended-Release capsules in the US market.

The company launches Topiramate Extended-Release capsules in the US market. Panorama Studios: The company executes pact with Merry Go Round studios for airborne rights of film “Heer Express”.

The company executes pact with Merry Go Round studios for airborne rights of film “Heer Express”. JSW Cement: The company incorporates an arm in UAE to set up 1.65 MTPA cement grinding unit & issues $29.25 million corporate guarantee for loan by UAE arm.

The company incorporates an arm in UAE to set up 1.65 MTPA cement grinding unit & issues $29.25 million corporate guarantee for loan by UAE arm. JSW Cement: The company re-appoints Mr. Parth Jindal as the managing director.

The company re-appoints Mr. Parth Jindal as the managing director. Automotive Axles: The company appoints Mr. Raman K as the interim CFO.

The company appoints Mr. Raman K as the interim CFO. Adani Enterprises: The company converts ₹ 0.50 partly paid-up equity shares into ₹ 0.75 partly paid-up equity shares in relation to the rights issue.

Bulk & Block Deals

Gokaldas Exports: SOCIETE GENERALE bought 5.02 lk shares at Rs. 807.18 a piece.

SOCIETE GENERALE bought 5.02 lk shares at Rs. 807.18 a piece. Aditya Birla Capital: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 20.9 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 20.91 lk shares at Rs. 344 a piece.

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 20.9 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 20.91 lk shares at Rs. 344 a piece. Federal Bank: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 31 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 31 lk shares at Rs. 287 a piece.

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 31 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 31 lk shares at Rs. 287 a piece. Indian Bank: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 6.18 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 6.18 lk shares at Rs. 873 a piece.

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 6.18 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 6.18 lk shares at Rs. 873 a piece. National Aluminium Company: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought 11.2 lk shares & SOCIETE GENERALE sold 11.2 lk shares at Rs. 374 a piece.

Insider Trades

Sangam India: Anjana Soni Thakur, Promoter, acquires 29,974 shares in the company.

Corporate Actions

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited Special Dividend - Rs 25 Per Share

Shares To Exit Anchor Lock-In

NSDL: 6 months share lock in, 149 mn lock in shares, 75% of total outstanding

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Apar Industries, Avalon Technologies, Antelopus Selan Energy

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Onesource Speciality Pharma

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Gokaldas Exports, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Indo Count Industries

Price Band change from 10% to 20%: ASK Automotive, Black Box, E2E Networks, GM Breweries, Hind Rectifiers, India Cements, JTL Industries, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), KIOCL, Moschip Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Orient Technologies, Share India Securities, Baazar Style Retail, V2 Retail

Price Band change from 5% to 10%: Apollo Micro Systems, JSW Holdings, Meesho, Ujaas Energy

Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Indiabulls

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 0.05% to 25,830.00 at a premium of 54 points.

Nifty Options 10th Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 25,000.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

ALSO READ: Silver Rockets Near Rs 3 Lakh/Kg, Gold Climbs To Rs 1.65 Lakh/10g Amid Global Rally

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.