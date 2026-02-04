Washington Post Lays Off International Staff; Veteran Columnist Ishaan Tharoor Among Those Let Go

The Washington Post's sweeping layoffs have claimed a significant portion of its international newsroom, including long-time foreign affairs columnist Ishaan Tharoor, who announced on Wednesday that he has been let go after nearly 12 years at the publication.

In an emotional note shared on X, Tharoor said he was "heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally", calling the affected editors and correspondents his friends and collaborators throughout his career.

Tharoor launched the "WorldView" column in January 2017 - a newsletter designed to help readers make sense of global affairs and the evolving role of the United States on the world stage. He said over the years, the column built a loyal audience of more than half a million subscribers, becoming one of the paper's signature international analysis products.

I have been laid off today from the @washingtonpost, along with most of the International staff and so many other wonderful colleagues. I'm heartbroken for our newsroom and especially for the peerless journalists who served the Post internationally — editors and correspondents… — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) February 4, 2026

Reflecting on his departure, he wrote that it had been "an honor to work with them" and expressed gratitude for the readers who tuned in several times a week.

The Washington Post on Wednesday initiated sweeping layoffs that will significantly reduce the size of the renowned newsroom, with cuts extending across all departments, according to a staff call recording reviewed by Reuters. Executive Editor Matt Murray told employees that the restructuring would affect the international, editing, metro, and sports desks, and comes just days after the 145-year-old publication scaled back its coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics amid rising financial losses.

"For too long, we've operated with a structure rooted in the era when we functioned as a quasi-monopoly local newspaper," Murray said during the call, emphasising that the organization "needs a new way forward and a sounder foundation."

The cuts reflect broader challenges facing the media industry, where outlets have struggled for years to adapt to a sustainable business model in the wake of the internet changing the dynamic of how news is consumed.

"All departments are impacted," Murray confirmed, noting that the politics and government desk will remain the largest and central to subscriber growth. He added that the sports department, in particular, "will be closing in its current form" as part of the overhaul.

