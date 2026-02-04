Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 4 — Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Broadly recovering from the plunge from the past couple of days, the prices of silver increased further to Rs 2.67 lakh per kg on Wednesday, while gold rose to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams, according to the India Bullions website. This recovery comes as a risk-on tone returned to markets and the US dollar weakened, as reported by Bloomberg.

In early Wednesday trading, gold held steady after recouping part of its earlier decline, as bargain hunters moved in following a sharp pullback from recent record levels. The metal traded close to $4,950 an ounce in early dealings, building on a jump of more than 6% in the previous session. By Tuesday's close, prices were still about 12% below the Jan. 29 all‑time high, yet remained nearly 15% higher for the year. Silver also stabilised alongside gold.

Precious metals surged last month, driven by speculative trading, rising geopolitical tensions, and renewed worries about the Federal Reserve's autonomy. But that powerful rally abruptly reversed late last week, with silver suffering its largest one‑day decline on record and gold experiencing its steepest fall since 2013. The pullback followed repeated cautions from analysts who warned that prices had risen too far, too fast.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 153,540 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 153,340. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 153,280.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 153,990, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 153,780 and Rs 153,660 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. Prices have surged to Rs 267,410 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 266,950 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 268,190 and Rs 267,830 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 267,620 per kg. Kolkata is also witnessing a surge with silver currently trading at roughly Rs 267,050.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 153,540

Delhi: Rs 153,280

Bengaluru: Rs 153,660

Chennai: Rs 153,990

Hyderabad: Rs 153,780

Kolkata: Rs 153,340

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 267,410

Delhi: Rs 266,950

Bengaluru: Rs 267,620

Chennai: Rs 268,190

Hyderabad: Rs 267,830

Kolkata: Rs 267,050

