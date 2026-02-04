Five Stocks To Buy: Bharat Forge, Max Healthcare, ONGC And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Bharat Forge Limited (CMP: Rs 1,539)

Rajesh Palviya, SVP, Technical and Derivative Research, Axis Securities has recommended buying Bharat Forge Limited setting a target price of Rs 1,580 with a stop loss at Rs 1,515.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1003)

Palviya also recommended a 'buy' on Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, with a target of Rs 1035 and a stop loss at Rs 985.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (SWSolar) (CMP: Rs 193.41)

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder, SMT Stock Market Today, suggested buying Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd., (SWSolar) placing a stop loss at Rs 155 and a target price of Rs 235.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) (CMP: Rs 256.75)

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial, recommended buying Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) with a target price of Rs 265-272 and a stop loss at Rs 247.

Aurobindo Pharma (CMP: Rs 1,222.10)

Aamar Deo Singh, Sr. Vice President, Research at Angel One Ltd., recommended buying Aurobindo Pharma, setting a target price of Rs 1,343 and a stop loss at Rs 1,143

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

