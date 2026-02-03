Get App
Five Stocks To Buy: SBI, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors PV And More

Top picks include State Bank of India, Tata Motos PV, cement giant Ambuja Cement and more

Read Time: 2 mins
Five Stocks To Buy: SBI, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors PV And More
Photo: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
State Bank Of India
--
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
--
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
--
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
--
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
--
  • Brokerages recommend buying Bharat Electronics with a target price of Rs 445-450 and stop loss at Rs 427
  • State Bank of India is advised as a buy with a target range of Rs 1050-1060 and stop loss at Rs 1010
  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is suggested for purchase with a target price of Rs 378 and stop loss at Rs 356
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Shrikant Chauhan, senior vice president at Kotak Securities, has recommended buying Bharat Electronics Ltd., setting a target price of Rs 445–450 with a stop loss at Rs 427.

State Bank of India (SBI)

Chauhan also recommended a 'buy' on State Bank of India, with a target of Rs 1050–1060 and a stop loss at Rs 1010.

Tata Motors PV (TMPV)

Ruchit Jain, vice president of equity technical research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, suggested buying Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., placing a stop loss at Rs 356 and a target price of Rs 378. 

Gujarat Mineral Development Corp (GMDC)

Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities, recommended buying Gujarat Mineral Development Corp. (GMDC), with a target of Rs 600 and a stop loss at Rs 565.

Ambuja Cements

Vaishali Parekh, vice president of technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended buying Ambuja Cements, setting a target price of Rs 525 and a stop loss at Rs 497.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

