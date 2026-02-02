India-US Trade Deal Inked: Auto To Textile — Here Are The Sectors Set To Benefit From Lower Tariffs

India and the US have finally signed the trade deal, with Washington slashing the reciprocal tariffs to 18% from the earlier 25%.

The trade deal will be "effective immediately", US President Donald Trump said, signalling immediate tariff relief for India.

Textiles and Apparels: Welspun India, Trident Others In Focus

After a spell of suffering, India's trade deal with US will bring long-sought relief to the textiles and apparel sector. The sector will be the highest beneficiary for the landmark pact as US accounts for nearly 28% of India's total textile exports, making it the single largest destination for Indian textile manufacturers. Additionally, more than half of India's textile and apparel imports are linked to US cotton, highlighting the deep trade integration between the two countries.

Textile & Garment Stocks With High US Exposure:

Indo Count Industries – 70%

Kitex – 70%

Gokaldas Exports – 67%

Pearl Global – 64%

Welspun India – 61%

Himatsingka Seide – 60%

Trident – 28%

Vardhman Textiles – 25%

SP Apparels – 22%

Arvind – 14%

KPR Mills – 9%

Companies with higher US revenue exposure are likely to see faster volume recovery and better pricing power as tariff pressures ease.

Seafood Sector: Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods In Focus

The seafood sector is another area that could benefit meaningfully. The US remains a critical export market for Indian seafood companies, particularly for shrimp and frozen food products.

Seafood Stocks with US Revenue Exposure

Avanti Feeds – 14%

Apec Frozen Foods – 63%

Waterbase – 40%

Companies with a higher dependence on the US market could see a sharper improvement in earnings visibility.

Auto and Auto Ancillaries: Sona BLW, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge In Focus

Auto component makers with a strong presence in the US market are also expected to benefit. Lower tariffs can help sustain order inflows from global OEMs, improve margins, and strengthen India's position as a cost-efficient manufacturing hub.

Auto & Auto Ancillary Stocks with high US exposure:

Sona BLW – 40%

Ramkrishna Forging – 27%

Bharat Forge – 25%

Tata Motors – 23%

Samvardhana Motherson – 18%

Balkrishna Tyres – 18%

Sanmar/ Sansera Engineering – 9%

Apollo Tyres – 3%

Chemicals: UPL, SRF In Focus

The chemicals sector, especially specialty and agrochemical players, stands to gain from lower tariffs through improved export competitiveness and margin expansion. The US is a key end-market for several Indian chemical manufacturers.

Chemical Stocks with Notable US Exposure

UPL – 20–25%

SRF – 20%

Jubilant Ingrevia – 9%

In addition, other chemical players that could benefit include Aarti Industries, PI Industries, Atul, Navin Fluorine International, Deepak Nitrite, Vinati Organics, Alkyl Amines Chemicals, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

Consumer Companies: LT Foods, KRBL In Focus

Select consumer companies with exposure to the US market may also see incremental gains, particularly those exporting packaged food and rice products.

Consumer Stocks with US Revenue Exposure:

LT Foods – 39%

KRBL – 10%

Tata Consumer Products – 12%

