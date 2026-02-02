Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Q3 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech To Report Earnings Today

Among the major companies set to report Q3 earnings today are Hyundai Motor India, Railtel, PB Fintech and Bajaj Housing Finance.

Q3 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech To Report Earnings Today
9 minutes ago

Following all the budget action yesterday, the Dalal Street will look to kick off Monday on a positive note. While the markets have been far from positive, investors will hope for a bright day in terms of earnings, with no less than 75 companies set to report their December quarter results.

Among the major companies set to report Q3 earnings today are Hyundai Motor India, Railtel, PB Fintech and Bajaj Housing Finance, while the likes of Ather Energy, Awfis Space Solutions, Bharat Wire Ropes, Corona Remedies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Olectra Greentech and Tata Chemicals will also report Q3 results.

Here, at NDTV Profit, we will take you through the day's earnings action.

Feb 02, 2026 13:32 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Saksoft Shares Fall On Q3 Earnings

Photo: NDTV Profit

 

Feb 02, 2026 13:05 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Saksoft Profit Falls 19%

Saksoft Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 3% at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 258 crore.
  • EBIT down 11.1% at Rs 42 crore versus Rs 47.2 crore.
  • EBIT margin at 16.7% versus 18.3%.
  • Net profit down 19.3% at Rs 29 crore versus Rs 36 crore.
  • Company reported a one-time impact of Rs 4.9 crore due to new labour codes.

Feb 02, 2026 12:55 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Full List Of Earnings Today

Aarti Industries, Akzo Nobel India, Ather Energy, Awfis Space Solutions, Bajaj Housing Finance, Campus Activewear, Chalet Hotels, Corona Remedies, City Union Bank, eMudhra, Honeywell Automation India, Hyundai Motor India, Indus Towers, Interarch Building Solutions, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Olectra Greentech, Paradeep Phosphates, PG Electroplast, PB Fintech, RailTel Corporation of India, Saksoft, Tata Chemicals, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, UPL, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Veedol Corporation, Ventive Hospitality, and WPIL.

Feb 02, 2026 12:36 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: What To Expect From UPL Q3

UPL Q3 estimates show modest revenue growth but a sharp decline in profitability.

  • Revenue is estimated at Rs 11,706 crore compared with Rs 10,907 crore in the year‑ago period.
  • Ebitda is seen at Rs 2,228 crore versus Rs 2,163 crore last year, while margins are likely to edge lower to 19.5% from 19.8%.
  • Net profit is projected at Rs 590 crore compared with Rs 904 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Feb 02, 2026 12:25 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: What To Expect From PB Fintech

PB Fintech estimates point to strong year‑on‑year growth.

  • Revenue is projected at Rs 1,750 crore compared with Rs 1,292 crore in the same quarter last year.
  • Net profit is estimated at Rs 166 crore, up from Rs 72 crore a year ago.

Feb 02, 2026 12:12 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Indus Towers Q3 Estimates

Indus Towers estimates suggest marginal sequential revenue growth, but some pressure on margins.

  • Revenue is estimated at Rs 8,247 crore compared with Rs 8,190 crore in the previous quarter.
  • Ebitda is likely to decline to Rs 4,445 crore from Rs 4,613 crore, with the margin moderating to 53% from 56.3%.
  • Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,745 crore versus Rs 1,839 crore in the preceding quarter.

Feb 02, 2026 11:58 (IST)
Q3 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor India Q3 Estimates

Hyundai Motor India Q3 estimates indicate steady improvement in operating performance.

  • Consolidated revenue is estimated at Rs 17,968 crore compared with Rs 16,648 crore in the year‑ago quarter.
  • Ebitda is seen rising to Rs 2,291 crore from Rs 1,876 crore, leading to a margin expansion to 13.1% from 11.3%.
  • Net profit for the quarter is projected at Rs 1,411 crore, up from Rs 1,161 crore a year earlier.

Bajaj Auto Shares Gets Nirmal's Bang Buy Upgrade On Strong Q3 Beat — Check Hiked Target Price

