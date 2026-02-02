Q3 Results Live Updates: Hyundai Motor, Bajaj Housing Finance, PB Fintech To Report Earnings Today

Following all the budget action yesterday, the Dalal Street will look to kick off Monday on a positive note. While the markets have been far from positive, investors will hope for a bright day in terms of earnings, with no less than 75 companies set to report their December quarter results.

Among the major companies set to report Q3 earnings today are Hyundai Motor India, Railtel, PB Fintech and Bajaj Housing Finance, while the likes of Ather Energy, Awfis Space Solutions, Bharat Wire Ropes, Corona Remedies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Olectra Greentech and Tata Chemicals will also report Q3 results.

Here, at NDTV Profit, we will take you through the day's earnings action.