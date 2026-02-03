Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty Surge To Record Highs In Pre-Market Trade; Rupee Strengthens Past 91/$

The GIFT Nifty—an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance—traded above 26,100 as of 8:40 am, suggesting a gap-up open.

3 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian stock markets, where we track the day's trade after a US-India deal cut US reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports and early indicators pointed to a higher open.

The GIFT Nifty surges over 1% or nearly 300 points to trade at 26,155.00 as of 8:46 am, signalling a gap-up open for the Nifty 50.

Markets are tracking the trade deal between India and the United States that lowers reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 25%. The change takes effect immediately. India had earlier faced total tariffs of 50%, including a 25% penalty linked to buying Russian oil. The US Embassy confirmed the overall tariff rate is now 18%.

Indian equities closed higher on Monday after declining at the open. The Nifty and Sensex fell nearly 0.60% during the day but rose more than 1% to end in green and snap a two-day fall. The Nifty ended up 262.95 points, or 1.06%, at 25,088.40. The Sensex ended up 909.11 points, or 1.13%, at 81,632.05.

The trade shift follows negotiations that began in early 2025, derailed after the United States imposed tariffs as high as 50% on Indian imports in August, and resumed in October. The latest move puts tariffs, trade commitments and oil-related measures at the centre of today's market focus.

President Donald Trump linked the deal to a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump said India would move forward to reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero. He also said Modi committed to “Buy American” at a higher level, including more than $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and other products.

Trump also said Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. He said they discussed ending the war in Ukraine. Modi confirmed the deal in a post on X. He said Made in India products will face a reduced tariff of 18% and thanked Trump for the announcement. He said cooperation between the two countries would benefit their people and create opportunities for cooperation.

Key Highlights
Rupee Strengthens Past 91 A Dollar, Appreciates Over 1% To 90.42, 10-Year Yield Falls What Trump Said About US-India Trade Deal US-India Trade Truce: A Snapshot On Tariffs
Feb 03, 2026 09:08 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Rupee Strengthens Past 91 A Dollar, Appreciates Over 1% To 90.42, 10-Year Yield Falls

The Indian rupee strengthened on Wednesday, while the yield on the 10-year note declined after India and the United States agreed to a trade deal that cuts US reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 25%.

The local currency appreciated as much as 1.2% to 90.42 against the greenback. Meanwhile the yield on the 10-year note fell as much as five basis points to 5.71%

Feb 03, 2026 08:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Surges Over 1%

The GIFT Nifty surges over 1% or nearly 300 points to trade at 26,155.00 as of 8:46 am

Feb 03, 2026 08:02 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Monday Market Recap

  • Indian equities opened in the red, dropped nearly 0.60% intraday, then gained more than 1% to close in green.
  • The move snapped a two-day fall.
  • Nifty ended up 262.95 points, or 1.06%, at 25,088.40.
  • Sensex ended up 909.11 points, or 1.13%, at 81,632.05.
Feb 03, 2026 07:41 (IST)
US-India Trade Deal Live: What Trump Said

  • Trump said the United States agreed to reduce the reciprocal tariff from 25% to 18%.
  • He said India would move to reduce its tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the United States to zero.
  • Trump said Modi committed to “Buy American” at a higher level.
  • Trump said this would include over $500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal and other products.
  • Trump said Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and to buy more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.
  • Trump said the two leaders also discussed ending the war in Ukraine.
Feb 03, 2026 07:28 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Trade Deal And Tariffs Snapshot

  • India and the United States have agreed to a trade deal that cuts reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 25%, Trump said.
  • Trump said the deal is effective immediately
  • India had earlier paid total tariffs of 50%, including a 25% penalty linked to buying Russian oil
  • The US Embassy confirmed the overall tariff rate is now 18%.

    • Catch minute-by-minute updates on the latest developments on India-US tariff truce here.

