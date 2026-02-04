Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 4

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading with losses of around 0.3% at 25,779, indicating a negative open for the benchmark index. US and European index futures, meanwhile, are trading marginally lower during Asian trading hours.

Markets Recap

The Nifty 50 closed firmly in the green, surging more than 2.5% to end above the 25,700 mark and clocking its best performance since May 2025. Sensex jumped 2.54% to end at 83,739.13.

Midcap and small-cap indices outperformed, with both gaining nearly 3%, reflecting strong broad-based participation. Most sectoral indices ended higher, with realty leading the gains at nearly 4.8%, followed by infrastructure, energy, pharma and banking, while FMCG rose modestly and IT lagged other sectors.

US Market Recap

A tech-led selloff pulled stocks back from near-record highs as investors rotated into economically sensitive shares. Oil climbed on rising geopolitical risks, while gold rebounded after a historic rout. Bitcoin slid to its lowest level since November 2024, reports Bloomberg.

The slump in software stocks followed concerns sparked by Anthropic's automation tool, which heightened fears that core business models could come under pressure. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%. Sentiment also took a hit after the United States Navy said it shot down an Iranian drone heading toward an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. In late trading, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. issued a disappointing forecast.

Asian Market Update

Most Asian shares fell after a tech-led selloff in the US sparked a rotation into more economically sensitive sectors. Japanese and Australian stocks opened lower, while futures signalled declines in Hong Kong. Weakness in software names weighed on US trading, pulling down major benchmarks. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slid in late hours after the chipmaker issued a disappointing sales forecast, according to Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Oil climbed for a second straight session as geopolitical tensions resurfaced after the US downed an Iranian drone near an American aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, reports Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate pushed toward $64 a barrel after gaining 1.7% on Tuesday, while Brent settled above $67. The incident rattled markets, though Donald Trump said diplomatic channels remain open, and Karoline Leavitt confirmed from the White House that US–Iran talks are still scheduled for Friday.

Gold held steady after recouping part of its losses as dip buyers stepped in following a sharp pullback from record highs.

Bullion traded near $4,950 an ounce in early dealings, after jumping more than 6% in the previous session as risk appetite returned and the US dollar weakened. By Tuesday's close, gold was about 12% below its Jan. 29 record, though it remained nearly 15% higher for the year. Silver was little changed.

Key Events To Watch

RBI's monetary policy committee meeting starts, and the interest rate decision will be announced on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply on president's address in the Lok Sabha

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Washington.

Earnings For Wednesday

Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Tyres, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Aurionpro Solutions, Automotive Axles, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Carysil, CCL Products (India), Century Plyboards (India), Cera Sanitaryware, Cummins India, Devyani International, Emami, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Eureka Forbes, Force Motors, Gallantt Ispat, Greenply Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Jain Irrigation Systems, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Cement, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kalpataru Projects International, Lloyds Engineering Works, Global Health, Metropolis Healthcare, NHPC, Parag Milk Foods, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Pokarna, Quality Power Electrical Equipments, Redington, RITES, Rane (Madras), Keystone Realtors, Saatvik Green Energy, Sammaan Capital, Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets, Tata Power Company, Transport Corporation of India, TeamLease Services, Tube Investments of India, Timken India, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Trent, Welspun Enterprises, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays, Xpro India

Earnings Post Market

TCI Express Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.9% at Rs 314.1 crore versus Rs 296.5 crore

EBITDA up 12.3% at Rs 32.5 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore

EBITDA Margin up 50 bps at 10.3% versus 9.8%

Net Profit up 14.8% at Rs 22.0 crore versus Rs 19.2 crore



Mankind Pharma Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 3,567 crore versus Rs 3,199 crore

EBITDA up 12.7% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 816 crore

EBITDA Margin up 30 bps at 25.8% versus 25.5%

Net Profit up 7.6% at Rs 409 crore versus Rs 380 crore

Aditya Birla Capital Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Total Income up 13.1% at 12,002 crore QoQ.

Profit up 10.5% at Rs. 945 crore vs Rs. 855 crore QoQ.

Firstsource Solutions Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 2,467 crore versus Rs 2,315 crore

EBIT up 17.4% at Rs 316 crore versus Rs 269 crore

EBIT Margin up 118 bps at 12.8% versus 11.6%

Net Profit down 33.0% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 180 crore



Action Construction Equipment Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 854.6 crore versus Rs 875.1 crore

EBITDA down 3.9% at Rs 129.7 crore versus Rs 134.9 crore

EBITDA Margin down 23 bps at 15.2% versus 15.4%

Net Profit up 4.2% at Rs 116.4 crore versus Rs 111.7 crore



Godrej Agrovet Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.0% at Rs 2,718 crore versus Rs 2,450 crore

EBITDA up 10.0% at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 220 crore

EBITDA Margin down 10 bps at 8.9% versus 9.0%

Net Profit up 3.0% at Rs 115 crore versus Rs 111 crore



The Anup Engineering Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.5% at Rs 206.9 crore versus Rs 171.7 crore

EBITDA up 12.9% at Rs 44.1 crore versus Rs 39.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 146 bps at 21.3% versus 22.8%

Net Profit down 15.5% at Rs 25.5 crore versus Rs 30.2 crore



Rubicon Research Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 51.7% at Rs 475.5 crore versus Rs 313.4 crore

EBITDA up 54.6% at Rs 108.1 crore versus Rs 69.9 crore

EBITDA Margin up 43 bps at 22.7% versus 22.3%

Net Profit up 91.2% at Rs 72.8 crore versus Rs 38.1 crore



Bajaj Finance Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Calculated NII grew 21% at Rs 11,318 crore YoY.

Net Profit down 6.3% at Rs. 3,978 crore vs Rs. 4,247 crore YoY.



JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 1,588 crore versus Rs 1,497 crore

EBITDA up 1.7% at Rs 205 crore versus Rs 202 crore

EBITDA Margin down 60 bps at 12.9% versus 13.5%

Net Profit down 24.0% at Rs 56.9 crore versus Rs 74.9 crore



Nazara Technologies Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 24.1% at Rs 406.1 crore versus Rs 535.1 crore

EBITDA up 84.0% at Rs 67.7 crore versus Rs 36.8 crore

EBITDA Margin up 980 bps at 16.7% versus 6.9%

Net Profit down 35.4% at Rs 8.8 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore



Restaurant Brands Asia Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.8% at Rs 714.8 crore versus Rs 639.3 crore

EBITDA up 29.0% at Rs 89.6 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore

EBITDA Margin up 166 bps at 12.5% versus 10.9%

Net Loss narrowed to Rs 43.5 crore versus Loss of Rs 50.3 crore



Pidilite Industries Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 10.1% at Rs 3,710 crore versus Rs 3,369 crore

EBITDA up 12.0% at Rs 894 crore versus Rs 798 crore

EBITDA Margin up 40 bps at 24.1% versus 23.7%

Net Profit up 11.9% at Rs 618 crore versus Rs 552 crore



Triveni Turbine Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 24.0% at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 503 crore

EBITDA up 22.7% at Rs 134 crore versus Rs 109 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 21.5% versus 21.7%

Net Profit down 0.3% at Rs 92.1 crore versus Rs 92.4 crore



Sheela Foam Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.1% at Rs 1,074 crore versus Rs 967 crore

EBITDA up 29.9% at Rs 114.4 crore versus Rs 88.1 crore

EBITDA Margin up 150 bps at 10.6% versus 9.1%

Net Profit up 212% at Rs 52.1 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore



V2 Retail Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 57.2% at Rs 929.4 crore versus Rs 591.2 crore

EBITDA up 55.7% at Rs 173.6 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore

EBITDA Margin down 19 bps at 18.7% versus 18.9%

Net Profit up 99.4% at Rs 102.1 crore versus Rs 51.2 crore



Bharat Coking Coal Limited Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 24.5% at Rs 2,783 crore versus Rs 3,689 crore

EBITDA down 94.0% at Rs 33.7 crore versus Rs 566 crore

EBITDA Margin down 1410 bps at 1.2% versus 15.3%

Net Loss at Rs 23.0 crore versus Profit of Rs 425 crore



Castrol India Q3 (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.7% at Rs 1,440 crore versus Rs 1,363 crore

EBITDA up 13.9% at Rs 368 crore versus Rs 323 crore

EBITDA Margin up 180 bps at 25.5% versus 23.7%

Net Profit up 7.4% at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 228 crore



Signatureglobal (India) (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 65.6% at Rs 284.4 crore versus Rs 827.7 crore

EBITDA Loss at Rs 63.2 crore versus Profit of Rs 13.5 crore

EBITDA Margin at -22.2% versus 1.6%

Net Loss at Rs 45.3 crore versus Profit of Rs 29.1 crore



Aarti Drugs Q3 FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.1% at Rs 601.7 crore versus Rs 556.6 crore

EBITDA down 10.8% at Rs 55.0 crore versus Rs 61.7 crore

EBITDA Margin down 195 bps at 9.1% versus 11.1%

Net Profit up 9.3% at Rs 40.6 crore versus Rs 37.1 crore



Indraprastha Medical Corporation Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 371.7 crore versus Rs 325.0 crore

EBITDA up 18.8% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore

EBITDA Margin up 61 bps at 16.7% versus 16.1%

Net Profit up 25.1% at Rs 41.0 crore versus Rs 32.8 crore



Kansai Nerolac Paints Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.1% at Rs 1,982 crore versus Rs 1,922 crore

EBITDA up 2.0% at Rs 240 crore versus Rs 235 crore

EBITDA Margin down 13 bps at 12.1% versus 12.2%

Net Profit down 82.2% at Rs 121 crore versus Rs 681 crore



Timex Group India Q3 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 25.7% at Rs 151.3 crore versus Rs 120.4 crore

EBITDA up 127% at Rs 9.6 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore

EBITDA Margin up 280 bps at 6.3% versus 3.5%

Net Profit up 64.9% at Rs 3.2 crore versus Rs 1.9 crore



Lloyds Metals and Energy Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 38.5% at Rs 5,058 crore versus Rs 3,651 crore

EBITDA up 68.7% at Rs 1,759 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore

EBITDA Margin up 620 bps at 34.8% versus 28.6%

Net Profit up 82.9% at Rs 1,047 crore versus Rs 572 crore



ADF Foods Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 191.0 crore versus Rs 147.5 crore

EBITDA up 40.5% at Rs 37.1 crore versus Rs 26.4 crore

EBITDA Margin up 150 bps at 19.4% versus 17.9%

Net Profit up 19.1% at Rs 22.4 crore versus Rs 18.8 crore



Dishman Carbogen Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 5.5% at Rs 719.8 crore versus Rs 682.3 crore

EBITDA down 19.3% at Rs 113.1 crore versus Rs 140.1 crore

EBITDA Margin down 490 bps at 15.7% versus 20.6%

Net Loss at Rs 13.0 crore versus Profit of Rs 4.6 crore



DAM Capital Advisors Q3 (Cons, QoQ)

Total income down 34.7% at Rs. 69.9 crore vs Rs 107 crore

Profit down 61.5% at Rs. 20.1 crore vs Rs. 52.2 crore



Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 23.0% at Rs 529.9 crore versus Rs 430.7 crore

EBITDA up 21.1% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 128 crore

EBITDA Margin down 20 bps at 28.6% versus 28.8%

Net Profit up 54.5% at Rs 44 crore versus Rs 28 crore



Business Update

Indian Energy Exchange

The company achieves highest ever monthly electricity traded volume.

Electricity traded volume stood at 13,050 MU in Jan 2025, up 19.6% YoY.

The company achieves monthly volume of 4,638 MU in RTM, up 52.8% YoY.

Avg DAM & RTM prices lower by 12.9% YoY & 15.9% YoY respectively.



Stocks In News

NBCC (India): The company receives 6 work orders from ICMAI & Department of Fisheries (Uttarakhand) worth Rs. 271.32 crore.

REC: The company clarifies the news of merger between PFC & REC is not based on the details available with the company.

Tata Communications: The company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Kabir Shakir has tendered his resignation.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company's CFO Mr. Manoj Agarwal has resigned & Mr. Amit Gupta is appointed as the new CFO.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company approves raising funds via NCDs within overall borrowing limit of Rs. 1,65,000 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company approves investment of Rs 2,750 crore in their arm, ABHFL.

Varroc Engineering: The company wins strategic contract with a global EV OEM to supply AC-bi-directional wall chargers.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone: The company clarifies that the news about 3 group companies planning to raise $2 billion is in normal course of business.

Epigral: The company has been awarded “Silver Medal” by EcoVardis, the world's most trusted Sustainability ratings provider.

Shipping Corporation of India: The company signs MOU with CONCOR, JNPA, VOCPA, CPA, & SMFCL to acquire & operate vessels & containers.

Rane Holdings: The company approves Rs. 15 crore funding support to its arm. They previously loaned Rs. 25 crore on Nov 2025, total exposure now at Rs. 40 crore.

HDFC Bank: The company re-appoints Mr. Bharucha as the Deputy MD of the bank.

Nazara Technologies: The company infuses Rs. 15 crore into Rusk Media via Pre Series C CCPS & approves $500,000 investment into its arm.

Infosys: The company announces collaboration with Citizens on AI-first innovation hub to accelerate the future of banking.

Triveni Turbine: The company re-appoints Mr. Nikhil Sawhney as Managing Director for 5 years.

JK Lakshmi: The company announces increase in expansion project cost from Rs. 2,500 crore to Rs. 3,000 crore. Clinker capacity to increase from 10 MTPA to 12.3 MTPA & Cement capacity to increase from 18 MTPA to 22.6 MTPA.

Vikran Engineering: The company loans Rs. 49.15 crore to Onix Renewables.

V2Retail: The company announces stock split, 1 equity share of face value Rs. 10 to be sub-divided into 10 equity shares of face value Rs. 1 each.

NLC India: The company receives a letter of award from SECI for setting up 600MW coupled with 300 MW / 1800 MWh out of 1200 MW coupled with 600 MW / 3600 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS).

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company acquires SRERPTL for Rs. 19.63 crore. It is engaged in the business of power transmission as well.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: The company executes securities purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Algebra Endeavor from JSW Cement & Alpha Alternative Holdings.

JK Paper: NCLT approves merger of arms with the company.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation: The company strengthens infra diversification through MOU with VOCPA & SMFC to support financing of port & infra projects.

JSW Energy: The company clarifies that it does not have plans for any significant investment in the nuclear power sector.

Vikran Engineering: The company incorporates a special purpose vehicles to execute NTPC order worth Rs. 459.20 crore.

DLF: The company executes business transfer for Rs. 409 crore & sells land parcel for Rs. 260 crore to Srijan Group.

Kothari Industrial Corporation: The company entered into MOU with Arsutoria, Italy to explore a skill development initiative.

Usha Martin: The company gets cautionary letter from BSE with respect to its shareholding pattern.

Lumax Auto: NCLT has sanctioned the amalgamation between the company & its arm.

Lloyds Metal: The company incorporates a subsidiary in Maharashtra with an estimated capital outlay of Rs. 252 crore. Also approves its arm to acquire 95% stake in LARPL for $5 million. Also approves its arm to acquire 100% stake in TP Phoenix for $1 million.

Lloyds Metal: The company will increase capacity of Pellet plants from 4 MTPA to 5 MTPA.

ADF Foods: The company appoints Mr. Srinivas Ayyagari as the Chief Financial Officer.

Rashi Peripherals: The company incorporates an arm in UAE & appoints Mr. Rajesh Goenka as the Whole-Time Director & CEO.

NTPC Green: The company informs the commercial operation of 2nd part of capacity of 125 MW out of 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV Project. Current capacity stands at 8688.25 MW, will reach 8813.25 MW post addition.

Matrimony: The company announces buyback worth Rs 58.5 crore of 8.93 lk shares at Rs. 655 per share, a premium of 25% from CMP.

Shriram Finance: The company receives approval from NSE & BSE to issue 47 crore shares.

Bulk & Block Deals



Ramco Systems: RAMCO MANAGEMENT buys 10.2 lk shares at Rs. 500.02 a piece & HDFC MUTUAL FUND sells 9.74 lk shares at Rs. 499.20 a piece.

Capacite Infraproject: SINGULARITY EQUITY FUND sells 6.21 lk shares at Rs. 227.39 a piece.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust: 360 ONE PRIME sells 79.1 lk shares at Rs. 351 a piece.

Insider trades

Jindal Stainless: JSL Overseas Holding, Promoter Group acquires 3.61 lk shares.



Corporate Actions

Interim Dividend

Mas Financial Service Interim Dividend - Rs 1.25 Per Share

Crizac Interim Dividend - Rs 8 Per Share

Indian Energy Exchange Interim Dividend - Rs 1.5 Per Share

Carborundum Universal Interim Dividend - Rs 1.5 Per Share

Flair Writing Industries Interim Dividend - Rs 0.50 Per Share

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Interim Dividend - Rs 9 Per Share

Gillette India Interim Dividend - Rs 120 Per Share

Coromandel International Interim Dividend - Rs 9 Per Share

ITC Interim Dividend - Rs 6.50 Per Share

KPIT Technologies Interim Dividend - Rs 2.25 Per Share

Apcotex Industries Interim Dividend - Rs 2.50 Per Share



Other corporate actions

Gillette India Special Dividend – Rs 60 Per Share

Board Meet

Devyani International ( Fund Raising )

Metropolis Healthcare (Bonus)

Lock In

Lenskart Solutions: 3 months share lock in, 41mn lock in shares, 2% of total of outstanding shares

Aditya Infotech: 6 months share lock-in, 74 mn lock in shares, 63% of total of outstanding shares

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Servotech Renewabale Power System, Sharda Cropchem.

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Bharat Rasayan.

Price Band

Price Band Changed from 20 to 10: Servotech Renewable Power System

F&O Cues

Nifty Feb futures is up 2.71% to 25,823.10 at a premium of 95 points.

Nifty Options 10rd Feb Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 27,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.



Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP

Currency Check

The India-US trade deal boosted the rupee to its best session since 2018 on Tuesday as foreign investors flocked into a market they cashed out over the past year amid trade frictions. The rupee strengthened 1.4% to close at 90.27 per dollar, according to Bloomberg data. Intraday, the local currency surged as much as 1.6% to 90.05, becoming the best performing unit in Asia.

