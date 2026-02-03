WATCH: Mumbai's 'Cherry Blossom' Season Is Here. Video Shows Stunning Pink Trees

The internet is flooded with videos and images of trees covered in stunning pink along Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway. Dubbed India's "cherry blossoms", the Pink Trumpet trees lined up along the Vikhroli stretch of the Highway are in full bloom. The trees make for a colourful canvas, delighting Mumbaikars with the annual pink blossoms that carpet the road.

According to an X user, the trees are Tabebuia heterophylla, also called the Pink Trumpet Tree.

Cherry blossom season is back 🌸



Location: Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai📍 pic.twitter.com/QhZAB1TkyA — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) February 2, 2026

Many X users went into raptures describing the drive along the highway.

"The bright pink bursts of Tabebuia Heterophylla, also known as the Pink Trumpet Tree, on Eastern Expressway. Shot two days back. Gorgeous drive it was," a user posted on X.

The bright pink bursts of Tabebuia Heterophylla, also known as the Pink Trumpet Tree, on Eastern Expressway. Shot two days back. Gorgeous drive it was. pic.twitter.com/V5Fl8Kzpsl — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) February 2, 2026

The pink petals of the Tabebuia heterophylla trees give them a striking resemblance to Japan's famous cherry blossoms. Japan's cherry blossom season, which typically falls between late March and early April, is one of the most popular tourist attractions globally. Its full blooms last about a week. Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka are the top spots to view the cherry blossoms, with tourist footfall peaking during this period.

As videos of the Mumbai highway went viral, netizens were also quick to draw parallels between both countries.

"This type of infrastructure is required in the entire country," an X user posted.

Another user shared a close up view, highlighting what it's like to drive under these trees.

"Looks beautiful. Japan has long used cherry blossoms to boost tourism. Mumbai can do the same," another user said.

However, many also noted that the trees were in the midst of fog as air quality levels have dipped, which is typical for this time of year in Mumbai.

"AQI didn't even let me think even for a second that it could be Japan," a user said.

AQI didn't even let me thought for a second that it could be Japan — Rohit Parwani (@i_rohitparwani) February 2, 2026

Pink Trumpet Trees on Eastern Expressway, Vikhroli, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/E4GXouUHbH — Haldilal (@haldilal) February 1, 2026

Critics said that while beautification is welcome, authorities must also implement long-term measures to improve air quality.

