Buy, Sell Or Hold: ITC, Tata Power, Sona BLW, TARIL — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Tata Power ? Should you add shares of ITC at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Sona BLW shares at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Suzlon?

Swati Hotkar, AVP-Equity Technical Research at Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd. and Aastha Jain, Sr Research Analyst, Hem Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Power (CMP: 365.85)

Aastha: Hold to Buy

Rise in Solar footprint helping the company post good numbers.

Solar Rooftops can be a major driver of growth

Buy on the counter at the price target for Rs 400

ITC (CMP: 315.20)

Swati: Hold at long position at a target of 350-380

Risk reward ration is in favourable zone.

Sharp correction at almost 450-300 levels.

Target will be around 340-380 levels.

Sona BLW (CMP: 532.80)

Swati: Hold for long positions

Not a short link rally.

Strong potential to reach atleast 600-650 level.

New trend, new fresh buying into the stock.

TARIL (CMP: 247.60)

Aastha: Hold, or make entry to this counter

Got a strong product range

Financial performance is okay with 30% rise in topline

Rise in operating profit, strong results shown

Price target can be Rs 280-Rs 290.

Rapid Fire By Swati and Aastha

Power Grid: Hold

Awfis Space: Exit from this counter

ONGC: Hold at CMP

KPEL: Hold

Indian Hotels: Buy at current level

Biocon: Hold or Buy

Suzlon: Hold

Hind Copper: Hold on to long positions

