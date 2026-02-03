Varun Beverages Stock Drops 3% Despite 36% Surge In Q3 Net Profit

VBL Share Price: Varun Beverages Ltd.'s share price fell 3% in the day's trade to close at Rs 452.50 according to National Stock Exchange data. The firm's stock price fell about 6% intraday to a low of Rs 440.60. The company also announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 with profit after tax up 29% year-on-year to Rs 3,120 crore, compared to Rs 2,413 crore a year earlier.

Varun Beverages Q3 results (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 14% at Rs 4,204 crore vs Rs 3,689 crore

Ebitda up 10.2% at Rs 639 crore vs Rs 580 crore

Margin 15.2% vs 15.7%

Net Profit up 36.2% at Rs 252 crore vs Rs 185 crore

The beverage firm also approved a payment of final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of equity shareholders in the annual general meeting of the company.

The firm expects demand to improve due to favourable monsoons and stated that double digit growth in India was "not impossible" as per a conference call the company held. It also anticipates a "much better realisation" in African market for the calendar year 2026.

The calnder year 2025 saw steady execution, despite weather-related disruptions in India during the peak summer season, the firm said. It reported a growth of 7.9% for consolidated volumes. It stated that performance improved meaningfully in the fourth quarter, with domestic volumes growing by 10.5%, and said that it reflected the strength of their wide distribution network and strong brand portfolio. International volumes grew by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, with South Africa delivering healthy volume growth as per the firm.

Shares of Varun Beverages closed 2.96% lower at Rs 452.50 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 2.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty.

Also Read: Q3 Results Live Updates: Adani Enterprises Revenue Surges, Margin Expands; Solar Industries Profit Jumps

Comprehensive Budget 2026 coverage, LIVE TV analysis, Stock Market and Industry reactions, Income Tax changes and Latest News on NDTV Profit.