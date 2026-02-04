Elon Musk's Net Worth Crosses $800 Billion Milestone After SpaceX-xAI Merger

Elon Musk has hit a historic wealth milestone after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media venture, xAI, propelling his net worth beyond the $800 billion mark and placing him far ahead of any individual in modern history. The transaction values the combined SpaceX-xAI entity at $1.25 trillion and added roughly $84 billion to Musk's personal fortune. His net worth is now estimated at about $852 billion, making him the richest person ever by a wide margin, as reported by Forbes.

Before the merger, Musk owned around 42% of SpaceX, which was valued at $800 billion following a tender offer in December. That stake alone was worth about $336 billion. Separately, he held close to 49% of xAI, which was valued at $250 billion after a private fundraising round earlier this month, putting his holding at roughly $122 billion.

Post-merger, SpaceX has been valued at $1 trillion, while xAI retains its $250 billion valuation. Forbes estimates Musk now owns about 43% of the combined entity, translating into a stake worth approximately $542 billion-by far the largest single contributor to his net worth.

SpaceX: Musk's Most Valuable Asset

SpaceX is now Musk's biggest asset by a significant margin. He also owns about 12% of Tesla, currently valued at around $178 billion, along with Tesla stock options worth another $124 billion.

Notably, these figures exclude Tesla's massive pay package approved by shareholders in November. If long-term performance targets are met-including ambitious "Mars-shot" goals such as an eightfold jump in Tesla's market capitalisation-the package could eventually deliver up to $1 trillion in additional Tesla stock, before taxes and vesting costs.

Four Wealth Milestones In Four Months

Musk's rise has been rapid even by billionaire standards. In October 2025, he became the first person worth $500 billion after stepping away from Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to refocus on Tesla. By mid-December, his net worth crossed $600 billion after SpaceX's valuation doubled, and days later hit $700 billion following the restoration of his Tesla stock options by the Delaware Supreme Court.

Musk is now about $578 billion wealthier than the world's second-richest person, Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated at $281 billion. At this pace, Musk is edging closer to yet another unprecedented milestone-becoming the world's first trillionaire.

