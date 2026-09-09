Apple Store Down Ahead Of 'Surprise And Shine' Event As iPhone 18 Pro Launch Nears

Apple's online store has gone offline ahead of today's "Surprise and Shine" event, a familiar signal that new products are close to launch. The keynote begins at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm IST, marking the first major event under new CEO John Ternus, who took over the role on September 1.

What's Expected On Stage

Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside its first foldable iPhone, which is widely rumoured to be called the iPhone Duo. The lineup is also expected to include the Apple Watch Series 12, which could offer a ceramic case option, as well as the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and AirPods 5.

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Apple may also confirm release timelines for iOS 27 and macOS 27, while potentially previewing other products still in development.

Notably absent this year is a new standard iPhone. Reports suggest Apple is holding back the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air for a spring 2027 launch instead.

Leaked India Pricing

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shared expected India pricing ahead of the event, pegging the iPhone 18 Pro at Rs 1,44,900 and the Pro Max at Rs 1,59,900. Both are expected to be around Rs 10,000 more expensive than last year's equivalents.

The foldable iPhone Duo is rumoured to be priced at Rs 2,49,900, significantly higher than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold8 at Rs 1,79,999 and Z Fold8 Ultra at Rs 1,99,999.

In the US, analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu have suggested that Apple could keep Pro pricing unchanged this year, despite an ongoing memory shortage that has already prompted several rivals to raise prices. None of these details are confirmed until Apple officially announces the products.

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Design Expected To Stay Familiar

A dramatic visual refresh is not expected this time around. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to retain a design similar to their predecessors, with Apple instead focusing on internal upgrades and camera improvements.

A more significant design change is reportedly planned for next year, coinciding with the iPhone's 20th anniversary.

The keynote will stream live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app and YouTube from 10 am PT. Apple is expected to confirm official pricing, specifications and availability during the event.

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