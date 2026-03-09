Apple iPhone Fold CAD Renders Leak: Book-Style Design, Dual Cameras And 7.8-Inch Display Tipped

Rumours around Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone market continue to emerge, with reports suggesting the company could introduce a device widely referred to as the iPhone Fold later this year. The handset is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

While Apple has not confirmed any such product, leaked information has steadily surfaced in recent months. Newly shared computer-aided design (CAD) renders now provide a closer look at the device's design, indicating a book-style folding mechanism and a possible dual-lens camera module at the back.

Also Read | Apple 'MacBook Ultra' To Get OLED Display, Touchscreen — A First For Macs: Report

A fresh leak from tipster Sonny Dickson has surfaced online, revealing alleged CAD renders of Apple's anticipated foldable smartphone. Shared on X, the visuals depict the device in its folded configuration as well as when fully opened.

The design appears to include hole-punch cutouts on both displays, which could house front-facing cameras.

According to the renders, the outer display could house a centrally placed selfie camera, whereas the inner foldable screen may feature a camera cutout located towards the top-left edge. The handset itself appears to have flat surfaces on both sides. On the rear, the design looks similar to that of the iPhone 17 Pro, with a camera island positioned above a separate glass strip bearing Apple's signature logo.

The leaked design suggests the iPhone Fold may feature a dual-camera arrangement on the rear, housed within a horizontally aligned pill-shaped module. The camera setup appears to sit alongside an LED flash and an additional microphone. At the bottom edge, the handset is shown with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

Meanwhile, the right-hand side seems to accommodate the power key, volume buttons and another unidentified control that could potentially function as the Action Button.

While the CAD renders offer a glimpse of the device's design, they reveal little about its internal hardware.

Also Read | Why Apple iPhone 17e May Be One Of The Smartest Smartphone Buys Of 2026

Separate reports have suggested that the foldable handset may be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chip. The processor is expected to be built on a 2nm node and could make use of a new wafer-level multi-chip module (WMCM) architecture.

The foldable iPhone is rumoured to come with a large 7.8-inch internal display, while the outer cover screen may measure around 5.3 inches. Reports also indicate that the handset could feature a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with both sensors offering 48 MP resolution.

It may also adopt Apple's C2 modem to support improved network performance. The device's frame is said to combine titanium with aluminium.

Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to debut in September 2026, potentially alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Reports suggest the device could carry a price tag of around $2,400 (approximately Rs 2,15,000) in the US market.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.