Latest On Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Production, Launch Timeline, Design, Display, Camera, Chipset

Apple’s iPhone 18 lineup is generating buzz due to a planned early trial production. While it is unlikely to result in an early launch, Apple may use the extra time to iron out any hardware/software problems and smoothen the release.

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, along with Apple’s first foldable iPhone (dubbed the iPhone Fold), are expected to release in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and more affordable iPhone 18e could arrive later, potentially in early 2027.