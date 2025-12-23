Latest On Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max: Production, Launch Timeline, Design, Display, Camera, Chipset
Recent leaks indicate that trial production for the iPhone 18 series may kick off as early as February 2026.
Apple’s iPhone 18 lineup is generating buzz due to a planned early trial production. While it is unlikely to result in an early launch, Apple may use the extra time to iron out any hardware/software problems and smoothen the release.
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, along with Apple’s first foldable iPhone (dubbed the iPhone Fold), are expected to release in September 2026. The standard iPhone 18 and more affordable iPhone 18e could arrive later, potentially in early 2027.
Trial Production Reportedly Hastened
Recent leaks indicate that trial production for the iPhone 18 series may kick off as early as February 2026. According to Weibo sources, testing on production lines could begin soon after the New Year, with prototypes potentially ready by late February.
No Major Design Changes
The accelerated pace of production is also possible because the iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to retain a design similar to the iPhone 17 Pro, featuring only minor refinements like smoother rear glass edges.
Under-Display Face ID On The Cards
A standout display upgrade is on the horizon: under-display Face ID. Reports suggest the TrueDepth sensors will be hidden beneath the screen, with the front camera possibly shifted to the top-left corner. This could eliminate or significantly reduce the Dynamic Island cutout, though some analysts predict it will shrink rather than disappear entirely. Screen sizes are likely to stay the same — 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max.
Powered By A20 Pro Chipset
Powering the Pro devices will likely be the A20 pro chip, fabricated on TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. Combined with advanced wafer-level packaging that integrates RAM directly into the processor, the process promises improved performance, greater memory bandwidth, reduced latency, and enhanced efficiency.
DSLR-Like Mechanical Aperture
The iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to introduce a variable mechanical aperture, offering DSLR-like control over depth of field and light intake. Both Pro models may get telephoto lenses with larger apertures for superior low-light results and sharper shots. The rear array is expected to stick with a triple 48MP setup, while the selfie camera could upgrade to 24MP.
Larger Battery Possible For Pro Max
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to be thicker and heavier — weighing over 240 gm and potentially becoming Apple’s heaviest iPhone yet. This extra bulk is tipped to accommodate a larger battery and possibly improved cooling.
C2 Modem, Starlink Support
Additional features in the works include Apple’s next-gen in-house C2 modem for faster, efficient connectivity, and possible expanded satellite capabilities, such as 5G support via partnerships like Starlink.