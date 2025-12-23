Big Changes For Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Hinted: Larger Display, Camera Upgrade, Qi2 Compatibility
The Plus version is reportedly up for a major revamp.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 lineup may turn out to be quite different from what was rumoured earlier. Initial speculation hinted that the Galaxy S26 would be a conservative update, retaining similar display dimensions and camera hardware from the S25 lineup. However, a fresh leak changes that.
A recent post from Tech Informer on Facebook noted that the Plus version in particular is up for a major revamp when it comes to display, charging, and camera.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Display, Charging Details Tipped
The Galaxy S26 Plus might feature a bigger 6.9-inch display, abandoning the usual 6.7-inch panel and aligning it with the Ultra model. Earlier, most sources indicated that the S26 Plus will retain its 6.7-inch screen. Yet, the post from Tech Informer proposes Samsung may expand the Plus display.
The shared image, along with supporting reports, also suggest Qi2 integration — Samsung’s equivalent to MagSafe. This suggests embedded magnetic rings for seamless accessory attachment. The leak aligns with earlier reports pointing to built-in Qi2 compatibility across the S26 series, enabling magnetic wireless charging.
Charging Bump For Galaxy S26 Ultra
As per the leaked visuals, the entry-level S26 is said to remain at 25W, while the Ultra could see a charging bump. The S26 Ultra might support 60W wired charging, surpassing the prior 45W limit.
This will likely be paired with the power-efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset (Exynos 2600 in some regions) and a 5,000mAh battery.
Upgraded Camera In Non-Ultra Models
Although earlier reports suggested unchanged camera specs, the leak hints at an upgraded 12MP 3x telephoto camera for non-Ultra variants, potentially replacing the long-standing 10MP unit.
Samsung has been criticised for not changing the camera hardware, only making incremental software optimisations every year and pushing them as upgrades. Should the news of 12MP sensor come true, it would be a welcome change.
Which also means that the Galaxy S26 Plus, with the rumoured display bump, Qi2 support, and 12MP camera, will offer a near-Ultra experience at a lower cost — stealing the spotlight during 2026’s first Galaxy Unpacked event.