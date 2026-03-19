Apple iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max Prices May Stay 'Unchanged' From Last Year

For Apple fans who got a tad jittery after Samsung raised the prices of its latest Galaxy S26 series (fearing that the Cupertino-based tech major might do the same), there appears to be good news. The prices of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may remain unchanged from the previous year — meaning they may cost the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Multiple reports suggest the positive news for users about the pricing of Apple's upcoming flagships.

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities recently indicated that pricing for the next top-tier models from Apple could stay the same. In his post on X, after detailing aspects of the MacBook Neo and other Apple computers, Kuo addressed pricing and indicated that it sets a precedent in favour of the consumers.

“Pricing from the iPhone 17e to MacBook Neo reinforces my earlier view of Apple's strategy: use the memory market chaos to their advantage — secure the chips, absorb the costs, and grab more market share,” he said, following it up with the positive: “This also strengthens the case that Apple may keep prices unchanged for the new iPhones launching in 2H.”

Although no exact models are specified, “iPhones launching in 2H” points to the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the second half of 2025. Apple's inaugural foldable — speculated as the iPhone Fold — might finally make the cut as well alongside the Pro line.

A separate report on unchanged pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro models cites indications from GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu. The Independent reported that “According to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will cost the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In a February 2026 research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu said Apple was looking at keeping the prices the same or similar by focusing on ‘cost management.'”

While Apple's component costs are rising, the company appears prepared to absorb any increases instead of passing them on to customers. The current iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099, while the Pro Max begins at $1,199, so maintaining those starting prices would be welcome for buyers.

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