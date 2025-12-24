Apple iOS 26.3 Beta Introduces Seamless iPhone Pairing With Third-Party Devices In EU
Apple’s latest iOS 26.3 beta update enables simpler pairing for third-party earphones and smartwatches, as per requirements under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).
Apple has launched the iOS 26.3 beta update for developers and beta testers. Apart from regular improvements, a new feature addresses compatibility with third-party accessories, reflecting the company’s adherence to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), according to a report.
Easier Accessory Pairing
The update simplifies how wireless earphones, smartwatches and other third-party accessories connect with the iPhone and iPad, while also extending notification support to these devices. According to a MacRumors report, iOS 26.3 also introduces a simpler way for iPhone users to transfer their data to Android devices when switching platforms, reflecting Apple’s broader efforts to improve interoperability.
Proximity Pairing For Third-Party Devices
With iOS 26.3, wearable device manufacturers in the European Union can begin testing new features designed to improve the integration of third-party accessories with Apple devices. One of the most significant additions is what MacRumors refers to as “proximity pairing.” It allows accessories such as wireless earbuds to connect to an iPhone or iPad in an AirPods-like manner. By bringing the accessory close to the device, users will see a one-tap pairing prompt, eliminating the multiple manual steps previously required to connect third-party hardware.
Expanded Notification Support For Wearables
iOS 26.3 beta also expands notification support to third-party accessories, including smartwatches. Users will be able to view and respond to incoming iPhone notifications on these devices, a feature that has traditionally been limited to the Apple Watch. But notifications can only be forwarded to one connected device at a time. This means enabling them on a third-party accessory will automatically disable notifications on an Apple Watch.
EU-Only Rollout
Currently, the changes related to proximity pairing and notification support are reportedly limited to device manufacturers and iPhone and iPad users in the European Union. The MacRumors report said, citing the European Commission, that developers will be able to test the new capabilities in iOS 26.3 with third-party TVs, smartwatches and headphones. The functionality is expected to be rolled out fully across Europe in 2026.
The Wall Street Journal quoted an EU Commission spokesperson as saying, “The DMA creates new opportunities for developers to bring to market innovative products and services in Europe. This is another step toward a more interconnected digital ecosystem to the benefit of all EU citizens.”