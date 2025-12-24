Apple iOS 26.3 Beta Introduces Seamless iPhone Pairing With Third-Party Devices In EU

Currently, the changes related to proximity pairing and notification support are reportedly limited to device manufacturers and iPhone and iPad users in the European Union. The MacRumors report said, citing the European Commission, that developers will be able to test the new capabilities in iOS 26.3 with third-party TVs, smartwatches and headphones. The functionality is expected to be rolled out fully across Europe in 2026.

The Wall Street Journal quoted an EU Commission spokesperson as saying, “The DMA creates new opportunities for developers to bring to market innovative products and services in Europe. This is another step toward a more interconnected digital ecosystem to the benefit of all EU citizens.”