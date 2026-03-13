All You Need To Know About Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro's Design, Specs, Price — As They Go On Sale Today

For those who like a tad of quirky charm in the palm of their hand, today is a good day. The Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro go on sale in India, and true to the design philosophy of the Carl Pei-led company, the two devices go beyond the obvious looks and functions of a smartphone, delving into unusual design, singular expression, and a sense of fun. These mid-rangers continue Nothing's signature Glyph-inspired identity while making some tweaks to how the interface looks and performs.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Design

The standard Phone (4a) gets a new Glyph Bar — replacing the Glyph Interface — with the characteristic light and sound show in a new form. The bar has six square LED zones powered by 63 mini LEDs, plus a red recording indicator. It offers visual cues for Glyph Timer, torch, notifications, camera countdown, volume levels, charging status, and more.

The Phone (4a) Pro boasts a larger always-on Glyph Matrix with 137 mini-LEDs and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. This enables various Glyph Toys functions, including digital clock, battery, timer, caller ID, and Solar Path. The Glyph Mirror allows users to view themselves before snapping a selfie.

Both phones feature a pill-shaped horizontal camera bar housing two sensors, evoking the look of vintage cassette tape spools — even as a third sensor sits outside. The Phone (4a)'s camera module particularly resembles a compact cassette design. The pink colour variant stands out strikingly on both phones.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Specs And Features

On the specs front, the Phone (4a) gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flexible Amoled display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits and comes powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. For photography, it includes a 50MP Samsung GN9 primary sensor, 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide, paired with a 32MP selfie shooter up front. It holds a decent 5,400mAh battery, with 50W wired fast charging support.

The Phone (4a) Pro upgrades to a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, bigger 6.83-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The battery and charging are the same. It boasts a 50MP Sony LYT-700c as the main sensor, along with a 50MP telephoto and an 8MP ultrawide, plus the same front-facing camera.

Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro Price In India, Offers, And Availability

In terms of availability in India, the Phone (4a) series can be bought via Nothing's official channels and Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone (4a) starts at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 34,999 for 8GB/256GB, and Rs 37,999 for 12GB/256GB. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro begins at Rs 39,999 for 8GB/128GB, Rs 42,999 for 8GB/256GB, and Rs 45,999 for 12GB/256GB.

As part of the launch offer, the Phone (4a) is available with a bank discount of up to Rs 3,000, while the Phone (4a) Pro gets up to Rs 4,000 off, making them compelling mid-range options with singular appeal.

