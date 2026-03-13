'Children Are Choking': Deepika Padukone Questions Authorities Over Mumbai's AQI, Seeks Action

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has voiced concerns over the rising air pollution in Mumbai, urging civic authorities to take immediate steps to address the situation. On March 12, the actor took to Instagram to highlight the city's deteriorating air quality after pollution levels reached the “unhealthy” category.

Sharing a screenshot of Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) on her Instagram Stories, Deepika pointed out the alarming pollution levels across the city. The screenshot showed the city's AQI hovering around 150-155, which falls under the “unhealthy” category.

Expressing concern for residents, especially children, the actor wrote, “This city (& its children) are choking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc @mybmchealth help.” By tagging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and its health department, Deepika urged authorities to step in and address the growing pollution crisis.

Her concern also appears to be deeply personal. Deepika, who became a mother to daughter Dua on September 8, 2024, seemed especially worried about how rising pollution levels could affect young children growing up in the city.

Mumbai's air quality has been deteriorating in recent months. Several areas across the city have recorded AQI levels ranging from “poor” to “very poor.” In February 2026, citywide readings were reported between 230 and 250, while locations such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Ghatkopar and Mulund saw levels nearing 290, which is close to the “severe” category.

Environmental experts say the sharp rise in pollution is largely due to dust from large construction and redevelopment projects across the city. Activities like excavation, demolition and debris transport release harmful particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 into the air.

Deepika is not the only actor to speak out about the issue. Recently, actor Saiyami Kher also shared her frustration about the worsening air quality in Mumbai. Recalling her daily running routine by the sea, she wrote on social media, “I started running a decade ago… every morning I'd run on Carter Road chasing the ocean breeze. Today I wear a mask before lacing my shoes. It feels like the pandemic again — except this time the air itself could kill us.”

Actor Richa Chadha also criticised the situation, calling Mumbai's pollution a “manmade tragedy” and expressing disappointment that more people are not raising their voices about the problem.

Meanwhile, authorities have acknowledged that construction dust and violations of dust-control rules are major contributors to the pollution. The BMC has reportedly issued hundreds of show-cause notices and stop-work orders to construction sites failing to follow environmental guidelines.

The Bombay High Court has also criticised civic authorities for inadequate enforcement of pollution-control measures, warning officials over non-compliance with air quality directives.

