Tata Motors CV Bags Orders For 5,000 Buses Across India

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd. has won a cumulative pan-India order of over 5,000 buses from multiple state transport undertakings, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Friday.

The order pertains to the delivery of more than 5,000 buses and bus chassis, spanning across various states in India. Each of the tenders was won through a competitive e-bidding process.

Some of the state transport undertakings that have issued orders to Tata Motors include the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC), North Western Karanataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), and Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC), among others.

The majority of these orders are concentrated around the Southern and Western parts of India, although the Chandigarh and Bihar road transport undertakings have also placed orders.

The cumulative orders would see Tata Motors offer a wide range of vehicles, including Tata Magna, Tata Cityride, Tata Starbus, Tata LPO 1618 and 1622 and LPO 1822, among others. These buses are configured for intercity, long-haul or intracity operations.

“This recognition by multiple State Transport Undertakings reflects the deep trust placed in Tata

Motors' mobility solutions. These cumulative orders strengthen our position as the country's preferred mobility partner and reinforce our commitment to shaping India's public transport of tomorrow," said Anand S, Vice President and Head, Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd.

Tata Motors has not disclosed the exact value of these cumulative orders. The stock, meanwhile, has fallen more than 4% in trade on Friday, although it is mainly a result of broad-based selling in the market, in the wake of global headwinds.

