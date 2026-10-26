WWE Crown Jewel: No Change In Saudi Arabia Plans Despite Security Concerns, Says Report

WWE reportedly plans to go ahead with Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 7, despite growing security concerns and reported unease among some wrestlers and staff members about travelling to the country.

According to a report by Fightful Select on October 25, WWE has not changed its plans for the upcoming premium live event, which is scheduled to take place at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD in Riyadh.

The company is reportedly in regular communication with its Saudi Arabian hosts as it prepares for the show.

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The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region and updated travel advisories issued by the United States government. According to the report, several people within WWE are unhappy with the current situation as the event draws closer.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026: US Issues Travel Advisory For Saudi Arabia

On October 23, the US Department of State updated its travel advisory for Saudi Arabia, retaining its Level 3 designation and advising American citizens to reconsider travel to the country. The advisory cites risks associated with drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism.

The department also ordered non-emergency US government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia because of safety risks.

The directive applies to the specified US government personnel and their families, rather than constituting a general evacuation order for all American travellers.

Despite these concerns, WWE has continued promoting the event and has not officially announced any cancellation, postponement or change of venue.

"With all the attacks going on there, you people are f**** stupid by putting all of yourselves in danger," one person shared his opinion on X.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026: Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn, Other Matches

WWE announced Riyadh as the host city for Crown Jewel on September 1, as part of its ongoing partnership with Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

The advertised match card includes World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns taking on Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in a Champion vs Champion match.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is also scheduled to face WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes is set to take on Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

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