WWE SummerSlam Live Streaming: Night 1 Match Card; When, Where To Watch Online In India?

WWE's biggest party of the summer returns in grand fashion as SummerSlam 2026 gets underway with the first of two nights at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1.

Night 1 features a packed card comprising championship matches, personal rivalries and one of WWE's most unforgiving stipulations, Hell in a Cell. Several of the company's biggest stars, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Liv Morgan, are set to compete in one of the year's marquee premium live events.

The opening night is headlined by CM Punk's first defence of the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Brock Lesnar renews his rivalry with Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell. Multiple championships will also be on the line as SummerSlam begins with significant stakes across the card.

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

Fresh off capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship, CM Punk will put the title on the line against Cody Rhodes in one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend. Punk stepped in to defeat Sami Zayn for the championship after Rhodes was attacked by Gunther ahead of his scheduled rematch.

Rhodes quickly earned another opportunity by becoming the No. 1 contender and now faces Punk instead of Zayn. The two fan favourites, who share five WWE Championship reigns between them, will meet in a singles match for the first time in nearly 18 years.

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Hell in a Cell Match

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will settle their heated rivalry inside Hell in a Cell. Femi defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania 42 before The Beast returned from an apparent retirement to even the score with a victory at Clash in Italy.

Lesnar enters with previous Hell in a Cell experience, including memorable wins over The Undertaker, while Femi competes inside the steel structure for the first time. Their rivalry now reaches its climax in Lesnar's home state of Minnesota.

Women's World Championship Match

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan defends her title against Iyo Sky after the latter earned a championship opportunity by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Morgan heads into the contest as a three-time Women's Champion, while Iyo brings an impressive championship pedigree of her own. Their rivalry intensified after Iyo chose Morgan as her preferred SummerSlam opponent.

Gunther vs Nick Aldis

Former world champion Gunther takes on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis after weeks of escalating tensions. Aldis finally decided to step back into the ring after repeatedly finding himself at odds with The Ring General, setting up one of the night's most intriguing non-title contests.

Six-Man Tag Team Match

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys join forces to face Jacob Fatu and The Usos in a blockbuster six-man tag team contest. Although Knight and The Usos fought side by side at WrestleMania 42, the reunion of Roman Reigns' Bloodline has driven a wedge between the former allies.

After Fatu was forced to join The Bloodline following his Tribal Combat defeat to Reigns, he and The Usos repeatedly attempted to bring Solo Sikoa back into the family. Sikoa refused every offer, prompting Knight to challenge The Bloodline to a six-man showdown. With long-standing family tensions and personal rivalries at the centre of the contest, the match promises to be one of Night 1's biggest attractions.

Six-Women Tag Team Match

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins reunite alongside Paige to take on the dangerous trio of Fatal Influence in a six-women tag team clash.

Brie Bella and Paige previously captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together after Paige returned to action, but Fatal Influence soon derailed their reign by stealing the titles with outside interference. Nikki Bella returned to even the odds after the faction targeted her teammates on SmackDown, leading to a challenge for a six-woman tag match at SummerSlam as the rivalry reaches its latest chapter.

Night 1 Start Time

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 will begin at 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 will not be broadcasted on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 live on the Netflix app and website.

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