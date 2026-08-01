World Meteorological Organisation Says El Nino Will Intensify Starting August

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Friday said that strong El Nino conditions were developing and expected to strengthen during August through October, bringing powerful weather events around the world.

In its latest monthly global seasonal climate update, the organisation added that the development could result in above-normal temperatures worldwide.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, "El Nino is strengthening, adding fuel to a planet already on fire with scorching heat domes, apocalyptic wildfires and record hot seas."

"El Nino is not just on our doorstep; it is inside the house and turning up the heat, and this is only a warm-up act," he added.

El Nino is one of the three phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) - a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

While El Nino, which leads to less monsoon rainfall in India, is known to have a warming effect over the planet, its opposite phase, La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect. ENSO also has a neutral phase.

The WMO also said, "Multi-model ensemble forecasts from leading global producing centres indicate seasonal-average sea-surface temperature anomalies expected to exceed 2.9 degrees Celsius in key monitoring regions."

There is also a forecast for a positive Indian Ocean Dipole - a climate pattern in the western Indian Ocean that becomes warmer on average, while the eastern Indian Ocean becomes cooler than average.

Together, these oceanic drivers can exacerbate regional climate impacts, including drought, floods and wildfire risk, particularly around the Indian Ocean basin, according to the WMO.

Guterres highlighted that fossil fuels were responsible for "fanning the flames of this crisis".

"More coal, oil and gas will lead to a more combustible future. Unless we act to protect people and tackle the root cause of the crisis, the dangers will become deadlier still," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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