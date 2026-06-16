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FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Latest Group G, Group H Standings

Group G remains too close to call after Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt, while Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate. 

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Latest Group G, Group H Standings
A series of drawn matches has left the standings congested, with every side still harbouring realistic hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.
Photo: FIFA Media/X

There is little to separate the teams in Groups G and H following a closely contested opening round at the 2026 World Cup. A series of drawn matches has left the standings congested, with every side still harbouring realistic hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

Group G remains too close to call after Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt, while Iran and New Zealand played out an entertaining 2-2 stalemate. With each side collecting a point from its opening fixture, goal difference is currently the only factor separating the four teams.

New Zealand occupies the top spot after their draw with Iran yielded more goals than the Belgium-Egypt contest, giving them a slight edge on goals scored. Iran are also level on points, while Belgium and Egypt remain firmly in contention as the group prepares for a crucial second round of fixtures.

Group H is equally congested after Spain were surprisingly held to a goalless draw by World Cup debutants Cape Verde. In the group's other match, Uruguay fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia.

The results mean all four teams have collected one point from their opening matches. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia enjoy a marginal advantage due to goals scored, while Spain and Cabo Verde remain level after their scoreless stalemate.

The absence of a winning side in either group has ensured that qualification scenarios remain wide open. Pre-tournament favourites Spain, Belgium and Uruguay failed to gain an early foothold, while Cabo Verde, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand demonstrated they are capable of challenging more established footballing nations.

Attention will now turn to the second round of matches. Belgium are set to face Iran, while Egypt take on New Zealand in Group G. In Group H, Spain meets Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay faces Cape Verde.

Group G Points Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
New Zealand10102201
Iran10102201
Belgium10101101
Egypt10101101

Group H Points Table

TeamPWDLGFGAGDPts
Uruguay10101101
Saudi Arabia10101101
Spain10100001
Cape Verde10100001

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