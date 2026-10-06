WATCH: India's Anirudh Thapa Scores Against Two-Time World Champions Uruguay

India are giving two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay a fight in their international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Uruguay took an early lead through Darwin Núñez from the penalty spot in the 11th minute. However, India hit back through Anirudh Thapa to make it 1-1 at the 23-minute mark.

Ryan Williams won possession in the middle of the pitch and drove forward before opting to shoot. His effort was saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Thiago Cardozo, but the keeper could not hold on to the ball. Thapa was alert to the rebound and fired the loose ball into the back of the net.

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The goal gave India a crucial lifeline against the South American heavyweights. However, the match was brought to a halt around the 30-minute mark after lightning was spotted in Kolkata. The players were taken off the pitch and into the dressing rooms shortly after due to the weather threat.

The match is the final fixture of India's September-October international window, which has seen the Blue Tigers face three teams that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

India come into the game after a mixed run in the window. Khalid Jamil's side began with a 1-1 draw against Panama in Bengaluru before suffering a 4-0 defeat to five-time world champions Brazil in Kolkata on October 3.

Uruguay, meanwhile, are also looking to build momentum under new head coach Diego Forlán, who has also ahve played in the Indian Super League.

La Celeste were knocked out in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup without a win, but responded to a 1-3 defeat against Japan by beating South Korea 4-1, with Darwin Núñez scoring twice. India are currently ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, while Uruguay are 20th in the world.

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