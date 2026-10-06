Messi's Farewell: Why Roma Blocked Paulo Dybala, Nahuel Molina From Argentina's Match Against Benin

Lionel Messi's final Argentina appearance was expected to bring together members of the squad that helped him win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, two familiar faces will be missing from the farewell as Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina have been blocked from travelling to Argentina by AS Roma.

Dybala and Molina were invited to attend Messi's farewell against Benin at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on October 6. The two players were part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad and share a close bond with Messi. However, AS Roma decided not to release them for the trip.

Why Roma blocked Dybala And Molina

Roma officially said the decision was taken because of sporting and logistical considerations, particularly the length of the intercontinental journey and the proximity of the club's upcoming competitive fixtures.

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In its statement, the club said: “AS Roma announces that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not participate in the event organized in Argentina for the match between Argentina and Benin on October 6.”

Roma added that: “The club recognizes the importance of this appointment for the two players, who are linked to Lionel Messi and played a key role in his victory at the 2022 World Cup. The club's choice was based on sporting and logistical reasons, linked to the length of the intercontinental trip and the proximity of official commitments,”

The club also noted, “AS Roma expresses its utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his extraordinary career, wishing him and the Argentine Federation a special evening.”

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What Gian Piero Gasperini Said

Roma's head coach Gian Piero Gasperini later explained the decision in an interview with Sky Sport Italia. He said the timing of the trip was the biggest concern, with Roma preparing for an important run of fixtures after the international break.

Roma's next fixture after the international break is against Como, followed by a major meeting with fifteen-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid. The club, therefore, preferred to keep Dybala and Molina with the team rather than send them on a long transatlantic trip for the farewell.

Why Dybala And Molina Were Not In Argentina's Original Squad

Neither Dybala nor Molina was part of Argentina's squad for the current international window, as Dybala has not been involved with the national team since 2024, while Molina is unavailable because he is serving a seven-match suspension following the clashes that took place after the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

Despite missing out, the pair remain closely associated with the generation that won Argentina's third World Cup. Together, Dybala and Molina have made 105 international appearances.

Other Argentina players based in Serie A will be present for Messi's farewell, including Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez, Juventus winger Nico Gonzalez and Como forward Nico Paz.

Roma will also have Leonardo Balerdi, Matias Soule and Santiago Castro involved with Argentina for the occasion. The Argentina Football Association has described the match against Benin as Messi's final appearance before the home crowd.

The game at the Monumental is set to mark the end of a more than two-decade international journey that included the 2022 World Cup triumph and Copa America titles.

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