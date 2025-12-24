Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli's Hundred Powers Delhi To 4-Wicket Win Over Andhra

Kohli has accumulated these runs in just 330 innings and has become the quickest batter to the milestone. The previous record was held by India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had had achieved this landmark in 391 innings.

Kohli was playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy game in 15 years. His previous appearance in the tournament was on Feb. 18, 2010, in which he led Delhi against Services.

The ace batter will next be seen in action as Delhi face Gujarat in their next match scheduled for Dec. 26 in Bengaluru. After that he is likely to join the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand that begins on Jan. 11, 2026.

Kohli has been in fine form in 50-overs cricket. In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, he hit back-to-back centuries and was the series' highest run-getter as India won 2-1.