Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli's Hundred Powers Delhi To 4-Wicket Win Over Andhra
Virat Kohli smashed 131 on his Vijay Hazare Trophy return as Delhi beat Andhra. He completed 16,000 List A runs and became the fastest to the milestone.
Star cricketer Virat Kohli hit a brilliant hundred on his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday. Kohli hit 131 off 101 balls as Delhi beat Andhra by 4 wickets in a Group D match played in Bengaluru on the first day of the tournament.
Set a target of 299 by Andhra, Delhi reached home in just 37.4 overs. Opener Priyansh Arya (74 off 44 balls) and Nitish Rana (77 in 55 deliveries) struck quick-fire half-centuries as Delhi rounded off a commanding win.
The century was Kohli's 58th in List A cricket. The former India captain also went past the 16,000 run-mark in List A cricket.
Not a coronation. Just confirmation. ð— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) December 24, 2025
5ï¸â£8ï¸â£* centuries, 1ï¸â£6ï¸â£,0ï¸â£0ï¸â£0ï¸â£* runs and counting for Virat Prem Kohli in List A Cricket. ðââï¸ pic.twitter.com/D3G2zWBNs2
Kohli has accumulated these runs in just 330 innings and has become the quickest batter to the milestone. The previous record was held by India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had had achieved this landmark in 391 innings.
Kohli was playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy game in 15 years. His previous appearance in the tournament was on Feb. 18, 2010, in which he led Delhi against Services.
The ace batter will next be seen in action as Delhi face Gujarat in their next match scheduled for Dec. 26 in Bengaluru. After that he is likely to join the Indian squad for the ODI series against New Zealand that begins on Jan. 11, 2026.
Kohli has been in fine form in 50-overs cricket. In the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, he hit back-to-back centuries and was the series' highest run-getter as India won 2-1.