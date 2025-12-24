Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hits Hundred On Domestic Return

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating century on his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. Rohit's knock helped Mumbai beat Sikkim by 7 wickets in a Group C fixture played in Jaipur on the opening day of the tournament.

Set a target of 237 by Sikkim, Rohit laid the foundation of Mumbai's successful run chase as he hit a hundred in 62 balls. It was his quickest List A century. His previous List A hundred for Mumbai was on his Vijay Hazare debut back in 2008.

Rohit was eventually dismissed on 155 after the star batter struck 18 fours and 9 sixes.