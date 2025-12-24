Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Hits Hundred On Domestic Return
Veteran batter Rohit Sharma smashed a scintillating century on his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. Rohit's knock helped Mumbai beat Sikkim by 7 wickets in a Group C fixture played in Jaipur on the opening day of the tournament.
Set a target of 237 by Sikkim, Rohit laid the foundation of Mumbai's successful run chase as he hit a hundred in 62 balls. It was his quickest List A century. His previous List A hundred for Mumbai was on his Vijay Hazare debut back in 2008.
Rohit was eventually dismissed on 155 after the star batter struck 18 fours and 9 sixes.
Over 10,000 fans stormed to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium to see the star cricketer in action. The 38-year-old was playing his first Vijay Hazare Trophy in seven years.
Rohit will next be in action when Mumbai face Uttarakhand in their upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy fixture, scheduled to be played in Jaipur on Dec. 26. It will be Rohit's final domestic appearance for Mumbai as he is likely to be part of India's ODI squad for the series against New Zealand.