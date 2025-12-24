Ishan Kishan Blasts Second-Fastest List A Hundred By An Indian

Ishan Kishan on Wednesday celebrated his return to India's T20I squad by slamming a 33-ball hundred on the opening day of the 2025/26 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The left handed batter and captain of Jharkhand, hit 14 sixes and 9 fours in his knock of 125 from just 39 deliveries. His knock powered Jharkhand to a scored of 412/9 against Karnataka.

Kishan's 33-ball century is now the second-fastest List A century by an Indian. Co-incidentally the record for the fastest List A hundred by an Indian was achieved on the same day as Bihar's skipper Sakibul Gani struck a ton off just 32 balls as in a Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh.

The match between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh also saw teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit hundred in just 36 balls. He eventually scored 190 in 84 deliveries as Bihar mounted a monumental 574/6, the highest innings total in men's List A cricket.

The three fastest List A hundreds all have now been scored by the Indians and on the same day.