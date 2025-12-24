Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits 36-Ball Hundred, Becomes Youngest Men’s List A Centurion
Not only this, Suryavanshi has also surpassed all previous records in his seventh List A appearance.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket after reaching the milestone in 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy season.
With this exceptional knock, Suryavanshi has become the youngest centurion in men's List A cricket, at just 14 years and 272 days.
Not only this, Suryavanshi has also surpassed all previous records in his seventh List A appearance.
The match was played at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi where Suryavanshi unleashed fury on Arunachal Pradesh bowlers in Bihar's Plate Group fixture. Suryavanshi hammered 190 off 84 balls, smashing 16 fours and 15 sixes. Bihar chose to bat after winning the toss.
ALSO READ
India U19 Thump Australia U19 By Seven Wickets As Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 38 Off 22 Balls
Fastest List A Century By Indian
The fastest List A century by an Indian is 35 balls, by Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh in last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 36-ball century is the second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket, behind Anmolpreet Singh’s 35-ball hundred in last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. It is also among the fastest List A centuries overall, with the record held by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) ahead of AB de Villiers (31).
He was on track to break the fastest double-century records in List A cricket. The record is held by Chad Bowes who holds the overall mark at 103 balls, while Narayan Jagadeesan has the Vijay Hazare Trophy record at 114 balls which was also against Arunachal Pradesh in 2022.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest to score a hundred in men's List A cricket ð¶— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 24, 2025
A ton to start his Vijay Hazare Trophy - his first non-T20 century! pic.twitter.com/Q60WqPCUlb
Suryavanshi’s 2025 has featured milestones. In April, he reached an IPL century in 35 balls for Rajasthan Royals versus Gujarat Titans, and did so at 14 years and 32 days to set the record as the youngest men’s T20 centurion.
His Under-19 exploits include a 95-ball 171 at the Asia Cup.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi in 2025: Hundreds in IPL, U19, SMAT, VHT - all at 14! 190(84) vs Arunachal = 2nd fastest Indian List A ton ð¥ ðª#IPL #VHT #VaibhavSuryavanshi— Wahid SK (@wahidskreal) December 24, 2025
pic.twitter.com/r1jj2cgn4q