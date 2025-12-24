Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Hits 36-Ball Hundred, Becomes Youngest Men’s List A Centurion

Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in men’s List A cricket after reaching the milestone in 36 balls against Arunachal Pradesh on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy season.

With this exceptional knock, Suryavanshi has become the youngest centurion in men's List A cricket, at just 14 years and 272 days.

Not only this, Suryavanshi has also surpassed all previous records in his seventh List A appearance.

The match was played at JSCA Oval Ground in Ranchi where Suryavanshi unleashed fury on Arunachal Pradesh bowlers in Bihar's Plate Group fixture. Suryavanshi hammered 190 off 84 balls, smashing 16 fours and 15 sixes. Bihar chose to bat after winning the toss.