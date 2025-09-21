India U19 Thump Australia U19 By Seven Wickets As Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 38 Off 22 Balls

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed glimpses of his batting prowess before wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi's unbeaten half-centuries powered India U19 to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Australia U19 in the first Youth ODI in Brisbane on Sunday.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia could muster only 225 for nine thanks to an excellent performance by the Indian bowlers.

The visitors then completed the chase with as many as 117 balls to spare at the Ian Healy Oval, with Kundu and Trivedi remaining not out on a masterful 87 and 61 respectively.

The spotlight was on 14-year-old Suryavanshi, and he responded with a blazing 38 off just 22 balls, his innings containing seven fours.

Such was Suryavanshi's dominance that skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed just six runs in a 50-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed by pacer Hayden Schiller.