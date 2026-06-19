Women's T20 World Cup: In Setback For India, Shreyanka Patil Ruled Out Of Tournament After Injury

India's campaign at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales has suffered a major blow, with all-rounder Shreyanka Patil ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during India's clash against the Netherlands in Leeds on Wednesday. Shreyanka twisted her ankle while fielding and immediately laid on the ground clutching her leg in visible pain before receiving medical attention.

She received on-field treatment and had to be stretchered off the field. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was latter diagnosed with ankle ligament injury.

The injury cut-shorts Shreyanka's participation in the tournament.

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The latest injury has mounted her woes in recent years. A fractured finger ruled her out of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, before she was sidelined by shin splints in both legs and later a stress reaction in her wrist. The string of setbacks kept her away from competitive cricket for nearly a year.

She has been replaced by her RCB teammate Prema Rawat who is a legspinner.

24-year-old Prema has played six Women's Premier League matches for RCB in the last two seasons and picked three wickets. She is yet to make her India debut.

India have enjoyed a winning start in the World Cup beating rivals Pakistan and Netherlands in the first two games. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will next play South Africa on Sunday.

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