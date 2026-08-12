Real Madrid vs Deportivo Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV, Online?

Real Madrid will take on Deportivo La Coruña in the 81st edition of the Trofeo Teresa Herrera on August 12 as Jose Mourinho's side continue preparations for the 2026-27 season.

The fixture is more than just another pre-season friendly for Deportivo. The Teresa Herrera Trophy is one of Spain's oldest traditional summer tournaments, having been held since 1946, with Deportivo serving as the host club.

The Galician side are also the competition's most successful team, with 26 titles. Real Madrid have won the trophy nine times, most recently in 2013.

Mourinho's Real Madrid Begin Final Preparations

The game will be another important test for Mourinho as he works on shaping his Real Madrid squad ahead of the new campaign.

Madrid have already been using their pre-season fixtures to give players minutes and build match fitness. The clash with Deportivo comes with the start of the competitive season approaching, making it an opportunity for the Portuguese manager to assess his options and fine-tune his team's approach.

Real Madrid's squad for the match includes several high-profile names as well as younger players who are looking to make an impression during pre-season. Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Endrick and Brahim Diaz are among the players expected to attract attention.

The match will also be closely watched because it marks another step in Mourinho's return to the Real Madrid dugout. His first competitive campaign back at the club will be under considerable scrutiny, and the pre-season games offer an early look at how he plans to build his team.

Deportivo Ready For A Big Night At Riazor

For Deportivo, the occasion carries a different kind of significance. The club will welcome one of the biggest names in European football to Riazor, allowing its supporters to see their team test themselves against Real Madrid ahead of the new season.

Deportivo vs Real Madrid: What To Expect

Both managers will be more interested in fitness, combinations and tactical preparation than the result alone. For Real Madrid, the key questions will revolve around how quickly the squad adapts to Mourinho's ideas and which players can force their way into his plans.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo: Venue and Kickoff Time

Real Madrid will face Deportivo at the Estadio Abanca-Riazor, La Coruña, at 12:30 am IST on Thursday.

Real Madrid vs Deportivo: How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch Real Madrid vs Deportivo live on DAZN. The platform confirmed that the Deportivo La Coruña vs Real Madrid pre-season friendly will be available on its streaming platform

How to watch Live Telecast?

The match will not be telecasted on any television channel in India.

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