Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Punjab FC host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League 2026-27 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, October 19.

The hosts look to build on a winning start, while Mumbai City try to recover from an opening-day defeat under new head coach Manolo Márquez.

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Punjab FC Look To Build On Winning Start

Punjab FC, under new head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis, beat Odisha FC 2-1 in their opener, with Raphaël Messi Bouli scoring in the first and last minutes.

It is their second successive home game, and they are expected to field a similar lineup to the one that won the first match.

Mumbai City Seek A Response

Mumbai City were beaten 2-1 by newcomers Churchill Brothers in Goa on October 11, in Márquez's first game in charge, and sit 12th in the table after the first game week.

Márquez is expected to make changes. Vikram Partap Singh is available again after serving a suspension, and captain Akash Mishra will be key against Punjab's attacking runners.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 18.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Head-to-Head Record

Matches played: 06

Punjab FC won: 01

Mumbai City FC won: 04

Draws: 01

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted Lineups

Punjab FC (4-4-2): Arshdeep Singh (GK); Muhammed Uvais, Bijoy Varghese, Nikhil Prabhu, Khaimin Lhungdim; Ricky Shabong, Laishram Rishikanta Meitei, Alfred Planas, Diego Raposo; Muhammad Suhail, Raphael Messi Bouli

Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh (GK); Akash Mishra, Carlos Delgado, Bijay Chhetri, Valpuia; Sergio Llamas, Tluanga; Noufal, Leandro Otormin, Vikram Partap Singh; Wilmar Jordan Gil

Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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