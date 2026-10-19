Reliance Digital Offers iPhone 17 Pro At Rs 56,990: Exchange Benefits And Conditions Explained

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro, which launched in India at Rs 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant, is available at an effective price of Rs 56,990 through an offer from Reliance Digital. The deal combines a direct discount with exchange benefits and bank cashback. However, the advertised price is conditional. Buyers must qualify for the relevant benefits, and the final amount will depend on the value of their existing smartphone.



iPhone 17 Pro Offer Explained



The 256GB variant of the iPhone 17 Pro has an original price of Rs 1,34,900. Reliance Digital is offering an in store discount of Rs 9,910, bringing the price down to Rs 1,24,990 before exchange benefits. Buyers can get an exchange value of up to Rs 55,000, along with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and bank cashback of Rs 3,000. When all these benefits are combined, the effective price comes down to Rs 56,990.



The maximum exchange value used in this calculation is based on an iPhone 15 Pro. Customers exchanging other smartphones may receive a different valuation depending on the model, age and condition of their device.



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What Are The Exchange Conditions?



The final price depends largely on the phone being exchanged. Buyers should check their device's valuation before purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro, as the maximum exchange value may not apply to every smartphone. The additional exchange bonus and bank cashback are also subject to the applicable offer terms. Customers should confirm eligible bank cards, cashback conditions and exchange requirements with Reliance Digital before completing the transaction. This means Rs 56,990 is an effective price for eligible buyers rather than the flat selling price available to everyone.



Is The iPhone 17 Pro Max Also Available At A Discount?



The 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,49,900, is also advertised at an effective price of Rs 71,990 under a similar combination of benefits. The final amount will depend on the applicable exchange and payment offers.



Reliance Digital's offer could make the iPhone 17 Pro more affordable for customers upgrading from an eligible older iPhone. However, buyers should verify the exchange value and cashback eligibility before relying on the advertised price.



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