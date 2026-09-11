Namibia vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs NAM 2nd ODI Online?

Namibia vs South Africa Latest: Toss And Playing XI

Namibia (Playing XI): Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green(w), Jan Balt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Waldo Smith, Jack Brassell

South Africa (Playing XI): Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Eathan Bosch, Duan Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen(c), Nqabayomzi Peter, Nqobani Mokoena

South Africa will look to seal the three-match ODI series against Namibia when the teams meet in the second ODI in Windhoek on Sept. 11. The Proteas lead 1-0 after winning the rain-affected first ODI by 99 runs via the DLS method.

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Namibia must respond immediately to stay in contention, with defeat on Friday set to hand South Africa an unassailable series lead before the final ODI on Sunday.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1:00 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Venue

The second ODI between Namibia vs South Africa will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Where To Watch On TV

The match will not be broadcast live on any TV channel in India.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live on the FanCode app and website.

Namibia vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Probable XI

Namibia: Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton/Alexander Volschenk, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz/Michael van Lingen

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton could likely replace Alexander Volschenk, whereas Max Heingo or Bernard Scholtz could make way for Michael van Lingen.

South Africa: Jordan Hermann, Connor Esterhuizen, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Rubin Hermann(w), Jason Smith, Corbin Bosch, Duan Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka

South Africa are expected to go with the same line-up after the dominating performance in the 1st ODI.

Namibia vs South Africa 1st ODI Key Moments And Preview

Jordan Hermann marked his ODI debut with a stunning 150 off 126 balls, matching Matthew Breetzke's record for the highest score by a player on ODI debut. Tony de Zorzi added 72 in a 190-run second-wicket partnership as South Africa posted 348 for 6, with Corbin Bosch contributing a late 39.

Ruben Trumpelmann was Namibia's standout bowler with 4 for 68, but South Africa's attack proved too strong. Prenelan Subrayen took 4 for 29 as Namibia were reduced to 162 for 8 in 31 overs after rain interruptions, with the hosts falling 99 runs short of the revised DLS target of 262.

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South Africa vs Namibia 2nd ODI: Squads

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Jason Smith*, and Prenelan Subrayen.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (w), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Malan Kruger, Michael van Lingen, Jan Balt, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda

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