Saudi Arabia's Vital East-West Oil Pipeline Hit? Satellite Images Show Huge Smoke Plumes

Potential threats to Saudi Arabia's Petroline, a primary bypass around regional maritime bottlenecks, have surfaced following satellite thermal anomalies along its route. Though linked to escalating Houthi attacks, independent verification of direct damage to the facility remains unconfirmed.

A large smoke plume was reportedly detected southeast of Medina, close to the route of the Petroline toward Mahd adh-Dhahab. NASA's FIRMS system also recorded thermal anomalies in the area, adding to concerns over a possible strike.

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The visuals were shared by Egypt's Intel Observer on X while stating, "The Houthis appear to have struck Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline, which carries crude from Abqaiq on the Gulf coast to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Multiple fire hotspots were detected at six points along the pipeline route at roughly the same time, around 17:56 UTC. Large smoke plumes were also visible in the attached NOAA-20 and MODIS satellite imagery."

The approximately 1,200-kilometre Petroline transports crude from oil-producing and processing facilities around Abqaiq in eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu on the Red Sea. With a stated capacity of around 7 million barrels per day, the pipeline is strategically important because it provides Saudi Arabia with an overland route to the Red Sea, allowing exports to bypass the increasingly disrupted Strait of Hormuz.

The reported incident comes amid an escalation in Houthi attacks, as per Gulf News. The group has launched missile and drone strikes against targets in southern Saudi Arabia, including Jazan, Abha and Najran, while Saudi Arabia has responded with strikes in Yemen. The Houthis have also seized Mocha, a strategic Red Sea port near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The developments have intensified concerns over simultaneous risks to Saudi Arabia's key export routes. Shipping through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait has reportedly fallen by around 60%, while daily traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has collapsed to single digits.

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Oil markets have reacted sharply to the heightened geopolitical risks. Brent crude rose above $108 a barrel, while WTI reached around $103, with concerns growing that critical energy infrastructure could come under direct attack.

Saudi crude production was also reported at 6.24 million barrels per day in August 2026, amid disruptions to western export routes and the wider regional conflict.

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