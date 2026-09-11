Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection 21: Malayalam Romantic Comedy Maintains Strong Momentum

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit continues to maintain its impressive dream run at the box office. The film has entered its last leg of its third week in theatres.

Day 21 Box Office Collection

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has collected a net of Rs 2.30 crore in India on Day 21 across 1,461 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 135.45 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 158.20 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's overseas collection stood at Rs 1.25 crore on Day 21, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 130.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 288.45 crore.

However, the Day 21 collection represents a 20.7% drop from yesterday's net collection of Rs 2.90 crore.

The film was running across 1,461 shows on its 21st day and recorded an overall occupancy of 30%. The Malayalam 2D version registered 27.35% overall occupancy, with 11.67% in the morning and 20.75% in the afternoon. Evening figures stood at 32.75% and night figures stood at 38.83%, according to the Sacnilk report.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Run So Far

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit opened with Rs 4.90 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.15 crore on Day 2 and Rs 8.80 crore on Day 3. It collected Rs 6.90 crore on Day 4, Rs 7.90 crore each on Days 5 and 6, and Rs 8.75 crore on Day 7. The film's first-week collection stood at Rs 52.30 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.55 crore on Day 8, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 9 and Rs 10.40 crore on Day 10. It then collected Rs 6 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.15 crore on Day 12 and Rs 4.50 crore on Day 13. The film's week two collection stood at Rs 49.85 crores, with Day 7 collection being Rs 4.05 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. The film also features Vinay Forrt, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Shameer Khan and Srindaa.

The story revolves around Ashley, who returns home after living abroad. A wedding in her neighbourhood brings back memories of her first love, Justin. The film explores themes of love, family, old memories and second chances.

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu handled the cinematography and Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor. The Malayalam romantic comedy was released in theatres on August 21, 2026.

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