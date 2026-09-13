Man United vs Man City Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Manchester United will host Manchester City in the first Manchester derby of the 2026-27 Premier League season at Old Trafford on Sunday.

City have made a perfect start to their league campaign with three wins from three matches, while United have collected four points from their opening three games.

The derby also marks a new chapter for both clubs. Michael Carrick is leading Manchester United into his first full-season campaign as permanent head coach, while Enzo Maresca will take charge of Manchester City in his first Manchester derby after succeeding the legendary manager Pep Guardiola.

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Manchester City come into the game in stronger form, having beaten Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Coventry City in their first three Premier League matches, as well as Porto in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland has also made an impact in the early weeks of the season and scored twice in City's 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto earlier this week.

United, meanwhile, began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Hull City. They then bounced back with a 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Everton last week.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 58

Manchester United: 27

Manchester City: 21

Draws: 10

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Manchester United: W-D-W-L-L

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-L

Match Referee

Michael Oliver will be the match referee for the Manchester United- Manchester City contest.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United: Senne Lammens (GK); Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Matheus Cunha

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol, Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye and Erling Haaland

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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