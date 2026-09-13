Shelton vs Zverev Live Streaming, Telecast: How To Watch US Open 2026 Final On TV, Online?

The 2026 US Open men's singles final will see top seed Alexander Zverev take on American eighth seed Ben Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday.

Zverev reached the final after beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6(7), 7-6(6) in the semi-final. The German is bidding for his second Grand Slam title of the year, having won the French Open earlier in 2026. This will also be his second US Open final after finishing runner-up to Dominic Thiem in 2020. The 29-year-old also reached the Wimbledon men's singles final this year, but lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner.

Shelton, meanwhile, booked his place in his first Grand Slam final after defeating fellow American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5. The 23-year-old had earlier stunned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarter-final. Shelton is now one victory away from becoming the first American men's Grand Slam singles champion since Andy Roddick in 2003.

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Head-To-Head

Zverev holds a dominant 5-0 record against Shelton. Their five previous meetings have all gone in the German's favour, although Sunday's final will be their first clash at a Grand Slam.

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Match Details

The US Open 2026 men's singles final between Shelton and Zverev will be played on Sunday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 11:30 p.m. IST.

Live Telecast: Where To Watch In India?

The US Open 2026 men's singles final between Sinner and Zverev will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India?

Live streaming of the US Open 2026 men's singles final between Shelton and Zverev will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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