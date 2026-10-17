Manchester City Vs Ipswich Town Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Manchester City will look to continue their winning start to the Premier League season when they host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, October 17.

City have won their opening six league matches and sit at the top of the table, three points ahead of Arsenal.

However, City will be looking to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in their most recent match.

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They had previously secured a commanding 3-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, will aim to challenge the league leaders after making a promising start to their campaign. They have collected nine points from their opening six matches and are placed 10th in the standings.

The match will be an important test for both sides, with Manchester City looking to maintain their advantage at the top and Ipswich hoping to secure a positive result away from home.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 17.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Venue

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester, in England.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 68

Manchester City: 25

Ipswich Town: 28

Draws: 15

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-L

Ipswich Town: L-W-L-L-W

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Match Referee

Farai Hallam will be the match referee for the Manchester City-Ipswich Town contest.

Manchester City vs Ipswich Town: Predicted Lineups

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly; Elliot Anderson; Iliman Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez, Antoine Semenyo; Erling Haaland.

Ipswich Town: Christian Walton; Abdoul Ouattara, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop, Leif Davis; Florentino Luis, Sasa Lukic; Daizen Maeda, Julio Enciso, Jaden Philogene; Emersonn.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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