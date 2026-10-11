Liverpool Vs Man City Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Liverpool will host Manchester City at Anfield in a high-profile Premier League clash on Sunday, October 11, with City's financial case adding to the pressure ahead of their return to action after the international break.

Manchester City will travel to Anfield for their first Premier League match since an independent commission found the club guilty of serious breaches of the league's financial rules.

City have appealed the findings and continue to deny wrongdoing, while the sanctions are yet to be decided.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Manchester City Whistleblower Rui Pinto To Lose Witness Protection, Says He Has Received 'Multiple Death Threats'

The verdict has added another layer of tension to a fixture that has produced some memorable title battles in recent years. City, however, have made a strong start to the new season, winning all five of their opening league matches to sit at the top of the table.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will look to use home advantage to challenge the league leaders. The Reds won their last match before the international break, beating Bournemouth 1-0, while City defeated Sunderland 5-3.

With both teams returning from the international window, the contest at Anfield will be an important test of their early-season form.

Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 11.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 64

Liverpool: 27

Manchester City: 15

Draws: 22

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Liverpool: W-W-D-W-W

Manchester City: W-W-W-W-W

Match Referee

Chris Kavanagh will be the match referee for the Liverpool - Manchester City contest.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK); Ronald Araujo, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister; Victor Munoz, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Alexander Isak.

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Josko Gvardiol; Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez; Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye; Erling Haaland.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ | Manchester City Appeals Independent Commission Decision Over Premier League Rule Breaches

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.