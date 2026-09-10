Jasprit Bumrah Fit To Play; Yash Thakur Replaces Harshit Rana For Afghanistan T20Is, Asian Games

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has received fitness clearance to play in India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, while Yash Thakur has been brought into the squad in place of Harshit Rana.

Bumrah's clearance to play in India's upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan will provide a major boost to the team ahead of a busy international schedule.

The 32-year-old pacer, along with all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, had initially been named in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20Is subject to fitness clearance. All three players have now been cleared for the series, which begins on September 13.

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Meanwhile, fast bowler Yash Thakur has replaced Harshit Rana in both the Afghanistan T20I squad and India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Rana has sustained a new injury, leading to his withdrawal from the two assignments.

Jasprit Bumrah Returns After Knee Injury

Bumrah had missed the third ODI against England in July before he got ruled out of India's two Tests in Sri Lanka after suffering a recurrence of an injury to his left knee.

Rana and Washington had previously suffered hamstring injuries during India's tour of England, while Reddy picked up a quadriceps injury during the ODI series against Afghanistan in June.

Rana, however, picked up a new injury while doing his rehab. He "was progressing well during his rehab at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). He sustained a rectus femoris strain while bowling during a match simulation on September 7 and has subsequently been ruled out," a BCCI release noted on Thursday.

Who Is Yash Thakur?

Yash Thakur, 27, made his T20I debut in July during India's series against Zimbabwe. He featured in two matches and picked up two wickets in each game.

The fast bowler was most recently in action for Central Zone in their Duleep Trophy semi-final against East Zone. He claimed three wickets in the first innings, including the dismissal of Ishan Kishan, and added another wicket in the second innings by dismissing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Thakur has also featured in four IPL seasons, spending two seasons each with Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule

All three T20Is between India and Afghanistan will be played in Delhi. The first match is scheduled for September 13, followed by the second T20I on September 15 and the third on September 17.

After the series, the same India squad will travel to Japan for the Asian Games.

India At Asian Games

India will begin their Asian Games campaign directly in the quarter-finals stage from September 28.

The semi-finals are scheduled for October 1, while the final will take place on October 3.

With Bumrah now cleared and Thakur coming in for the injured Rana, India will head into the Afghanistan series with one eye on the Asian Games campaign that follows soon after.

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India's updated squad for Afghanistan T20Is and Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

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