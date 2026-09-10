East Zone End 13-Year Wait For Duleep Trophy Title: Check Full List Of Champions

Ishan Kishan-led East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title on Thursday after their final against South Zone ended in a draw at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
East Zone's massive 708-run first-innings total gave them a 372-run lead, which proved decisive as the contest ended without an outright result.
It was only the third time East Zone has won the Duleep Trophy. Their previous two triumphs came in consecutive seasons more than a decade ago, in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
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Kishan amassed a combined 350 runs, including a marathon 270 in the first innings. His performance played a key role in helping East Zone post a commanding total.
Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has attracted plenty of attention with his performances, had a relatively quiet final by his standards. He scored 44 runs in the first innings and followed it up with eight in the second.
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???????????????? ???????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? ????— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
Congratulations to the Ishan Kishan-led East Zone on winning their third #DuleepTrophy title ????????#EZvSZ | @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/u6D4UvOTEp
????.????.????.????.????.????.????.????.???? ????— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 10, 2026
A dominant performance from East Zone in the Final against South Zone to clinch the #DuleepTrophy 2026 title on the basis of a first-innings lead ????#EZvSZ pic.twitter.com/UOeg59cRpF
Duleep Trophy Winners: A Look Back
- 1961/62 – West Zone
- 1962/63 – West Zone
- 1963/64 – South Zone and West Zone (shared)
- 1964/65 – West Zone
- 1965/66 – South Zone
- 1966/67 – South Zone
- 1967/68 – South Zone
- 1968/69 – West Zone
- 1969/70 – West Zone
- 1970/71 – South Zone
- 1971/72 – Central Zone
- 1972/73 – West Zone
- 1973/74 – North Zone
- 1974/75 – South Zone
- 1975/76 – South Zone
- 1976/77 – West Zone
- 1977/78 – West Zone
- 1978/79 – North Zone
- 1979/80 – North Zone
- 1980/81 – West Zone
- 1981/82 – West Zone
- 1982/83 – North Zone
- 1983/84 – North Zone
- 1984/85 – South Zone
- 1985/86 – West Zone
- 1986/87 – South Zone
- 1987/88 – North Zone
- 1988/89 – North Zone and West Zone (shared)
- 1989/90 – South Zone
- 1990/91 – North Zone
- 1991/92 – North Zone
- 1992/93 – North Zone
- 1993/94* – North Zone
- 1994/95* – North Zone
- 1995/96* – South Zone
- 1996/97 – Central Zone
- 1997/98 – Central Zone and West Zone (shared)
- 1998/99 – Central Zone
- 1999/00 – North Zone
- 2000/01* – North Zone
- 2001/02* – West Zone
- 2002/03* – Elite C
- 2003/04 – North Zone
- 2004/05 – Central Zone
- 2005/06 – West Zone
- 2006/07 – North Zone
- 2007/08 – North Zone
- 2008/09 – West Zone
- 2009/10 – West Zone
- 2010/11 – South Zone
- 2011/12 – East Zone
- 2012/13 – East Zone
- 2013/14 – North Zone and South Zone (shared)
- 2014/15 – Central Zone
- 2015/16 – No competition
- 2016/17 – India Blue
- 2017/18 – India Red
- 2018/19 – India Blue
- 2019/20 – India Red
- 2020/21 – No competition
- 2021/22 – No competition
- 2022/23 – West Zone
- 2023 – South Zone
- 2024/25* – India A
- 2025/26 – Central Zone
- 2026/27 – East Zone
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