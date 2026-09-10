East Zone End 13-Year Wait For Duleep Trophy Title: Check Full List Of Champions

Ishan Kishan-led East Zone clinched the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 title on Thursday after their final against South Zone ended in a draw at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

East Zone's massive 708-run first-innings total gave them a 372-run lead, which proved decisive as the contest ended without an outright result.

It was only the third time East Zone has won the Duleep Trophy. Their previous two triumphs came in consecutive seasons more than a decade ago, in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

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Kishan amassed a combined 350 runs, including a marathon 270 in the first innings. His performance played a key role in helping East Zone post a commanding total.

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has attracted plenty of attention with his performances, had a relatively quiet final by his standards. He scored 44 runs in the first innings and followed it up with eight in the second.

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Duleep Trophy Winners: A Look Back

1961/62 – West Zone

1962/63 – West Zone

1963/64 – South Zone and West Zone (shared)

1964/65 – West Zone

1965/66 – South Zone

1966/67 – South Zone

1967/68 – South Zone

1968/69 – West Zone

1969/70 – West Zone

1970/71 – South Zone

1971/72 – Central Zone

1972/73 – West Zone

1973/74 – North Zone

1974/75 – South Zone

1975/76 – South Zone

1976/77 – West Zone

1977/78 – West Zone

1978/79 – North Zone

1979/80 – North Zone

1980/81 – West Zone

1981/82 – West Zone

1982/83 – North Zone

1983/84 – North Zone

1984/85 – South Zone

1985/86 – West Zone

1986/87 – South Zone

1987/88 – North Zone

1988/89 – North Zone and West Zone (shared)

1989/90 – South Zone

1990/91 – North Zone

1991/92 – North Zone

1992/93 – North Zone

1993/94* – North Zone

1994/95* – North Zone

1995/96* – South Zone

1996/97 – Central Zone

1997/98 – Central Zone and West Zone (shared)

1998/99 – Central Zone

1999/00 – North Zone

2000/01* – North Zone

2001/02* – West Zone

2002/03* – Elite C

2003/04 – North Zone

2004/05 – Central Zone

2005/06 – West Zone

2006/07 – North Zone

2007/08 – North Zone

2008/09 – West Zone

2009/10 – West Zone

2010/11 – South Zone

2011/12 – East Zone

2012/13 – East Zone

2013/14 – North Zone and South Zone (shared)

2014/15 – Central Zone

2015/16 – No competition

2016/17 – India Blue

2017/18 – India Red

2018/19 – India Blue

2019/20 – India Red

2020/21 – No competition

2021/22 – No competition

2022/23 – West Zone

2023 – South Zone

2024/25* – India A

2025/26 – Central Zone

2026/27 – East Zone

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