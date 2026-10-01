Irani Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch J&K vs Rest Of India Test

Jammu & Kashmir will host the Rest of India in the 63rd Irani Cup, as the reigning Ranji Trophy champions return to action at the refurbished Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. The five-day first-class contest will bring one of India's most prominent domestic fixtures to the Valley after Jammu & Kashmir secured their maiden Ranji Trophy title earlier this year.

For the first time in the region's cricketing history, a domestic match will feature high-definition multi-camera television coverage alongside full Decision Review System (DRS) capabilities, complete with dedicated Hawk-Eye cameras and stump microphones.

At 41, Paras Dogra remains a central figure for Jammu & Kashmir as he enters his 25th season of first-class cricket. With more than 10,000 domestic runs to his name, the experienced batter offers the hosts leadership, composure and a wealth of knowledge in the dressing room.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Rishabh Pant is the headline name in a Rest of India squad packed with international experience. The India wicketkeeper-batter's involvement has added considerable interest to the Srinagar fixture, while Sarfaraz Khan will serve as vice-captain and add further strength to the middle order.

The Irani Cup is a one-off first-class fixture played each season between the reigning Ranji Trophy champions and a Rest of India side. First played in 1959-60, it has traditionally given domestic players a platform to make a case for higher honours.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Test will be played from October 1 to October 5 at 9:30 a.m. IST.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026: Venue

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Test will be played at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar, India.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026 Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Jammu & Kashmir vs Rest of India Irani Cup 2026: Squads

Jammu & Kashmir: Paras Dogra (C), Shubham Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Abdul Samad, Kawalpreet Singh, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (WK), Abid Mushtaq, Sahil Lotra, Vanshaj Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Rohit Sharma.

Rest of India: Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (VC), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (WK), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.

* Subject to fitness clearance.

A look at the Rest of India and Jammu & Kashmir squads ready to battle it out for the #IraniCup 2026 🏆



Who is your player to watch out for? 👇@mflone_ pic.twitter.com/VCKYWuBLml — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 30, 2026

Irani Cup Past Winners

Rest of India lead the all-time Irani Cup record with 32 wins, including 30 outright victories and two shared titles. Bombay/Mumbai have won 16 times, including one shared title, while Karnataka have six wins. Delhi and Vidarbha have won three times each, with Delhi sharing one title. Railways have two wins, while Haryana, Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu have one win each.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.