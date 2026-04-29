IPL 2026 Purple Cap: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Bowling Chart

Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently has Purple Cap for being the leading wicket taker of 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. The veteran pacer has claimed 14 wickets in 8 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Bhuvneshwar has previously won the Purple Cap in the 2016 and 2017 season of the IPL for claiming 23 wickets and 26 wickets respectively.

The way the 36-year-old is bowling, he is in-line to win his third Purple Cap.

As the race to win the Purple Cap heats up, here is a look at the 10 highest wicket takers of 2026 IPL.

Bowler Team Matches Wickets Average/Strike Rate/Economy 4w/5w Best Bowling Perfrormance Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 14 16.85/13.28/7.61 -/- 3/5 Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals 9 14 19.50/14.14/8.27 -/- 3/20 Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings 8 14 16.92/11.85/8.56 -/- 3/22 Eshan Malinga Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 14 18.21/11.85/8.56 1/- 4/32 Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants 8 13 18.61/13.84/8.06 -/- 3/32 Kagiso Rabada Gujarat Titans 8 13 22.61/14.30/9.48 -/- 3/25 Prasidh Krishna Gujarat Titans 7 12 22.61/14.30/9.48 -/- 4/28 Ravi Bishnoi Rajasthan Royals 8 11 20.81/13.09/9.54 1/- 4/41 Mohsin Khan Lucknow Super Giant 4 9 11.33/10.66/6.37 -/1 5/23 Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 9 28.88/18.00/8.85 -/- 2/30

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