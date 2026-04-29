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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Bowling Chart

Bhuvneshwar has previously won the Purple Cap in the 2016 and 2017 season of the IPL for claiming 23 wickets and 26 wickets respectively.

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IPL 2026 Purple Cap: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar Tops Bowling Chart
Image: IPL

Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently has Purple Cap for being the leading wicket taker of 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. The veteran pacer has claimed 14 wickets in 8 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. 

Bhuvneshwar has previously won the Purple Cap in the 2016 and 2017 season of the IPL for claiming 23 wickets and 26 wickets respectively. 

The way the 36-year-old is bowling, he is in-line to win his third Purple Cap. 

As the race to win the Purple Cap heats up, here is a look at the 10 highest wicket takers of 2026 IPL.  

BowlerTeamMatchesWicketsAverage/Strike Rate/Economy4w/5wBest Bowling Perfrormance
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru81416.85/13.28/7.61-/-3/5
Jofra ArcherRajasthan Royals91419.50/14.14/8.27-/-3/20
Anshul KambojChennai Super Kings81416.92/11.85/8.56-/-3/22
Eshan MalingaSunrisers Hyderabad81418.21/11.85/8.561/-4/32
Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants81318.61/13.84/8.06-/-3/32
Kagiso RabadaGujarat Titans81322.61/14.30/9.48-/-3/25
Prasidh KrishnaGujarat Titans71222.61/14.30/9.48-/-4/28
Ravi BishnoiRajasthan Royals81120.81/13.09/9.541/-4/41
Mohsin KhanLucknow Super Giant4911.33/10.66/6.37-/15/23
Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru8928.88/18.00/8.85-/-2/30

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