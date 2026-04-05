IPL 2026 Points Table: Tim David's Blitz Powers RCB To Top After Dominant Win Against CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) surged to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with a second consecutive win after dismantling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a run-heavy contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The result was driven by a late-innings explosion from Tim David and a controlled bowling effort that extended CSK's winless start to the season to three games.

David delivered a power-hitting masterclass in Bengaluru, scoring 70 off just 25 balls to help RCB post the season's highest total of 250/3 after being put in to bat.

Devdutt Padikkal laid the foundation with 50 off 29 balls, while Phil Salt (46) and Virat Kohli (28) also provided quick starts before David joined hands with captain Rajat Patildar (48* off 19 balls), adding 99 off the final 36 balls in an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership.

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Both batters cleared the boundary ropes at will, with David hammering a total of 8 sixes and Patildar not far behind chipping in with 6 maximums of his own.

Chasing 251, CSK failed to build any sustained partnerships. Sanju Samson (9) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (7) fell early, leaving the middle order with a steep climb. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got rid of Ayush Mhatre to become the first pacer to reach 200 wickets in the IPL. The 36-year-old finished with figures of 3/41, extending his tally in the IPL to 202, behind only Yuzvendra Chahal (224) on the all-time wicket takers list.

Sarfaraz Khan provided brief resistance with a 50 off 25 balls, while Prashant Veer (43 off 29 balls) and Jamie Overton (37 off 16 balls) helped to reduce the damage but CSK still finished 43 runs short, falling to their third consecutive defeat as they remain anchored to the bottom of the table.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after RCB vs CSK match:

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 2 2 0 0 4 2.501 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 2 2 0 0 4 2.233 Delhi Capitals (DC) 2 2 0 0 4 1.17 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 2 2 0 0 4 0.637 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 3 1 2 0 2 0.275 Mumbai Indians (MI) 2 1 1 0 2 -0.206 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 2 1 1 0 2 -0.542 Gujarat Titans (GT) 2 0 2 0 0 -0.424 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 2 0 2 0 0 -1.964 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 3 0 3 0 0 -2.517

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