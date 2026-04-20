IPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb To 7th Thanks To Tilak Varma's Ton, Gujarat Titans Stay 6th

Tilak Varma smashed a brilliant maiden IPL century to power the Mumbai Indians to a commanding 99-run victory over the Gujarat Titans on Monday, ending their four-match losing streak.

Varma remained unbeaten on 101 off just 45 deliveries, bringing up his hundred with a boundary off the final ball of the innings as MI posted 199 for five despite a shaky start.

Chasing the target, Gujarat Titans collapsed to 100 all out in 15.5 overs, with left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar leading the charge with an impressive spell of 4 for 24. None of the GT batters managed to make a meaningful impact. GT's downfall started right on the first delivery of their innings as Jasprit Bumrah got opener Sai Sudharsan caught by debutant Krish Bhagat. It was Bumrah's first wicket of the season, the pace ace thus ended his five-match long wicket drought.

ALSO READ | Tilak Varma Slams His Maiden IPL Ton, Guides Mumbai Indians To 199/5 Against Gujarat Titans — Watch

Earlier, MI found themselves under pressure in the powerplay after Kagiso Rabada struck with three wickets, finishing with figures of 3/33. Naman Dhir chipped in with a steady 45 off 32 balls, but it was Varma who anchored the innings with authority, smashing seven sixes and eight fours to end his lean run in style.

It is the first time that MI have managed to beat GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The win helped MI climb to the seventh place on the IPL points table while GT remain at sixth spot.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 199/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 101*; Naman Dhir 45; Kagiso Rabada 3/33, Mohammed Siraj 1/25);

Gujarat Titans: 100 all out in 15.5 overs (Washington Sundar 26; Ashwani Kumar 4/24, Mitchell Santner 2/16)

IPL 2026 Table: Teams Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 1.420 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 5 4 2 0 8 1.171 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 4 2 0 8 0.599 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 6 0.566 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 3 2 0 6 0.310 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 3 3 0 6 -0.821 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 2 4 0 4 0.067 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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